Woman killed in Ukrainian drone strike on Moscow

Ben Fajzullin | Sergei Satanovskii in Riga
September 10, 2024

Authorities in Moscow have reported damage to infrastructure and one death in connection with a large-scale Ukrainian drone attack on the Russian capital overnight. DW's Sergei Satanovskii sums up the information available so far.

Ben Fajzullin DW Anchor & Correspondent, covers breaking news, global affairs and social issues.
