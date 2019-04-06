Woman killed in Northern Ireland 'terrorist incident'

A 29-year-old woman was shot dead during a demonstration on Thursday night in the Creggan area of Londonderry in Northern Ireland, police said early Friday.

Assistant Chief Constable Mark Hamilton said in a statement posted on Twitter that police were treating it as a "terrorist incident."

"Sadly I can confirm that following shots being fired tonight in Creggan, a 29-year-old woman has been killed," Hamilton said. "We are treating this as a terrorist incident and we have launched a murder enquiry."

Petrol bombs were thrown at police vehicles in Creggan, an Irish nationalist area of the city, according to the British Press Association. The news agency distributed images of heavily armed police and burnout vehicles near the scene.

The Easter weekend is a key time of the year as Republicans opposed to a British presence in Northern Ireland mark the anniversary of a 1916 uprising against British rule.

Latest incident

Leaders of Northern Ireland's two largest parties, the Irish nationalist Sinn Fein and the pro-British Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), both condemned the killing.

The killing comes months after a large car bomb was detonated outside of a courthouse in Londonderry in January. Four male suspects were arrested over the attack.

The incident highlighted the threat of militant groups opposed to the 1998 peace deal that largely ended three decades of conflict in Northern Ireland. Concerns over a reinstated border between the EU member state of Ireland and the UK province of Northern Ireland have also risen as London and Brussels set terms for Britain leaving the bloc.

A message from the US

The US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi led a congressional delegation to Londonderry earlier Thursday. The trip aimed to show support for the peace agreement, which politicans in Washington helped broker.

Pelosi told a special joint sitting of Ireland's parliament in Dublin on Thursday: "I've said it before and I'll say it again, we must ensure that nothing happens in the Brexit discussions that imperils the Good Friday accord, including, but not limited to, the seamless border between the Irish Republic and Northern Ireland."

"Let me be clear, if the Brexit deal undermines the Good Friday accord, there will be no chance of a US/UK trade agreement. As you face the challenges posed by Brexit, know that the United States Congress, Democrats and Republicans in the House and in the Senate, stand with you," Pelosi said.

