Woman behind French #MeToo fined for defamation

A court in Paris ordered the woman who coined the French version of the #MeToo campaign to pay thousands of euros in damages for defaming the man she accused of sexual harassment.

Sandra Muller, a French journalist who introduced the viral hashtag #balancetonporc (expose your pig) to describe alleged sexual harassment, said the court's decision was "incomprehensible" and urged women to continue to make their voices heard.

The court ordered Muller to pay €15,000 ($16,500) in damages to French TV executive Eric Brion, who she had accused of making vulgar remarks at a party. She was also told pay €5,000 in legal compensation to Brion, delete the tweet that accused Brion, and publish the court ruling on her Twitter account and in two media outlets.

Muller's lawyer, Francis Szpiner, told reporters they would appeal the decision, slamming the ruling as "out of its time" and a "regression."

'I don't regret it'

"The decision is heavy, it is punitive, it is disappointing and, for me, incomprehensible," Muller told media after the verdict. "But I had the courage to act, using means that were not great."

The ruling "means that victims who have already spoken out will be demotivated, that those who would like to speak out will have difficulty," she added. "Clearly the message that is being sent is 'shut up.'"

Muller said she has had trouble finding freelance work in the media industry since she rose to fame. "I am stamped with #balancetonporc and not as a journalist," she said. "It is difficult for me now. But I don't regret it. I was carried by a movement of liberating women."

"The decision takes nothing away from the fact that women are free to speak out, that you (women) must continue to speak out and you must continue to denounce reprehensible behavior of whatever nature," she said.

French stars divided over #MeToo Catherine Deneuve Among the signatories of the open letter was Oscar-nominated French star Catherine Deneuve. Already known for her controversial stance toward harassment, Deneuve has said she finds the #MeToo and #BalanceTonPorc social media actions "excessive." That's after she expressed her support for director Roman Polanski, who is still wanted in the US for the statutory rape of a 13-year-old girl in 1977.

French stars divided over #MeToo Catherine Millet Modern art expert and editor-in-chief of the magazine Art Press, Catherine Millet was also among the signatories who wrote, "Rape is a crime, but trying to seduce someone, even persistently or cack-handedly, is not — nor is men being gentlemanly a macho attack." Millet is perhaps best known for her book, "The Sexual Life of Catherine M.," a memoir tracing her 30 years in France's swinger scene.

French stars divided over #MeToo Ingrid Caven German-born Chanson singer, Ingrid Caven, added her name to the open letter, which claims that the protest's legitimacy has turned into a "witch-hunt." "Instead of helping women, this frenzy (...) actually helps the enemies of sexual liberty — religious extremists and the worst sort of reactionaries. As women, we do not recognize ourselves in this feminism."

French stars divided over #MeToo Brigitte Lahaie A radio talk show host who got her start in the porn industry in 1976, just a year after it was legalized, Brigitte Lahaie signed the letter, which speaks of a "purifying wave" that knows no limit. "(T)he human being is not monolithic: a woman can in the same day lead a professional team and enjoy being the sexual object of a man without being a 'slut' nor a vile accomplice of the patriarchy."

French stars divided over #MeToo #BalanceTonPorc France's version of #MeToo is #BalanceTonPorc, or "call out your pig." Created by NY-based French journalist Sandra Muller, it essentially invites people to name names — and that involves legal risks. Muller herself was asked by lawyers to delete a tweet in which she named a French executive who had said offensive remarks.

French stars divided over #MeToo Ségolène Royal Prominent feminists quickly responded to the letter signed by Deneuve, saying that it blurred the line between seduction and harassment and in doing so, harmed the "millions of women who suffer from this abuse." Former presidential candidate Ségolène Royal took to Twitter to express her dismay, saying, "It's too bad that our great Catherine Deneuve has signed on to this disconcerting text."

French stars divided over #MeToo Emma De Caunes Among the women who have accused Harvey Weinstein of inappropriate behavior is French actress Emma De Caunes. De Caunes said she had met Weinstein for lunch at a Paris Hotel in 2010. She was invited to his hotel room to discuss a project but after he walked out of his bathroom naked with an erection, Caunes fled. "It was like a hunter with a wild animal," she said. "The fear turns him on."

French stars divided over #MeToo Florence Darel In October, actress Florence Darel also came out as having been sexually harassed by Harvey Weinstein, telling People magazine that Weinstein pursued her in the mid '90s and then propositioned her in a hotel room while his then-wife, Eve Chilton, was in the room next door. Darcel, who starred in "The Stolen Children" and "Uranus" has also accused other French producers, including Jacques Dorfmann.

French stars divided over #MeToo Isabelle Adjani In October, shortly after the accusations against Harvey Weinstein went public, French actress Isabelle Adjani published an op-ed in the weekly JDD newspaper saying, "(T)his is not a game … When an actress dresses up in a seductive way to get a role, it's not to get raped!" She went on to say that in France, "things are more sneaky" than in the US — but "seduction" cannot be an excuse for assault. Author: Courtney Tenz



A personal attack?

The #MeToo movement went viral in October 2017 as a social media hashtag, which aimed at exposing the widespread prevalence of sexual assault and harassment, especially in the workplace. It followed sexual abuse allegations against Harvey Weinstein, a Hollywood producer, by several renowned women.

Muller launched the French version of #MeToo the same month, calling on women to name and shame men who sexually harass. Hours later, she accused Eric Brion, a media consultant and former head of TV channel Equidia, of passing sexually lewd remarks at a 2012 function in Cannes.

She claimed Brion had said: "You have big breasts. You are my type of woman. I will make you orgasm all night." She ended the post with the hashtag #balancetonporc.

Brion acknowledged he made inappropriate remarks for which he had apologized in a text message the day after, but he maintained that Muller's post wrongly showed him as a sex offender. He also said that Muller's campaign ruined his career. The court ruled the statement was not harassment.

Brion said the French court's Wednesday ruling "reaffirms he has never harassed Sandra Muller," according to his lawyer Nicolas Benoit, who spoke with the AFP news agency.

On Twitter, Brion called the ruling a "victory of true justice" after "two years of rare violence."

The judges ruled that in legal terms sexual harassment is characterized by repeated sexually offensive remarks or entailing the use of force.

"She passed the admissible limits of freedom of expression and her comments degenerated into a personal attack," it said.

Soon after #MeToo gained global prominence, French film star Catherine Deneuve and hundreds of women defended the men's right to "hit on" women, dubbing the #MeToo movement "puritanical."

Szpiner said the ruling could have implications for what, exactly is considered sexual harassment in France. The decision allows men to say or do offensive things, he told reporters, and "if they only do it one time, it will be excused by the court."

shs/sms (AFP, AP)

