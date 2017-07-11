Wolves and livestock: Can they live in harmony in Germany?

Agriculture Minister Julia Klöckner chose a sheep farm in rural Brandenburg, a 90-minute drive from Berlin's government district, to announcer the launch of Germany's new federal center for livestock and wolves.

"Just as the wolf is entitled to protection, so are our livestock," Klöckner said. "We need them to maintain and preserve our cultural landscape." The return of the wolf, she said, should not "lead to the existence of livestock being threatened in some regions of Germany."

Klöckner made an appearance at the new center for livestock and wolves

Wolves and bears were extinct in Germany for about 100 years, so livestock hadn't required special protection. But that all changed around the millennium.

That's when wolves were once more spotted in Germany, having migrated from Poland. Today their populations are concentrated along the Elbe river in northern and eastern Germany.

These wolves do not just eat deer in the forest, but also sheep, goats and cattle from farms. This has been a sore point for farmers for years, especially those who keep their animals on open pastures.

The minister gave some figures: There were 40 animals injured or killed by wolves in 2006, but by 2019 the number had grown to 2,900. This mostly has to do with the increased population, Klöckner said.

"Every three to four years, the wolf population doubles," she said. She added that the wolf population could be controlled — through targeted shooting.

New platform

The sheep in the pasture Klöckner visited belong to Carina Vogel. She comes from the region and believes that unity is achievable.

"As a natural conservation sheep farm, we believe that ecological, animal-friendly farm management is possible even under the difficult conditions with the presence of the wolves!" she wrote on her website. Fences and dogs are key, she added.

This is where the new federal center intends to begin.

"We are creating a platform that develops practical solutions — including information on costs and funding opportunities," said Hanns-Christoph Eiden, from the federal office for agriculture and food. It will be based around "networking and dialogue, knowledge transfer and the identification of research needs."

The state of Brandenburg is currently home to the most wolves in Germany. They are monitored via a state-owned wolf management system. Currently, it is believed that there are 47 packs, plus a few pairs and loners.

Since 2017, wolf watches have taken place in Brandenburg communities

And Brandenburg has also been the heart of anti-wolf protests for years. Since 2017, a "Night of the Wolf Watches" has taken place in Brandenburg communities. Farmers and hunters draw attention to themselves with "warning shots" and demonstrate against the spread of the wolf. They say the government is not doing enough to protect livestock against wolf attacks.

Recently, the organizers' message has spread to other parts of Germany. They call themselves the "free farmers."

"We have 480 members in Brandenburg and 1,250 members nationwide," media officer Reinhard Jung told DW. What Klöckner is doing there "doesn't interest anyone in the countryside," Jung said.

"People are disappointed," Jung added. Wolves have led farmers, especially cattle farmers, to quit.

"They can't stand seeing the dead animals lying in the pasture over and over again," Jung said.

And what about the protective fences? These are high-tech 1.2-meter (4-foot) constructions — but they do not work properly. Wolves still manage to get in. "It makes no sense," Jung said.

What do you know about wolves? Eternal love? Wolves are said to mate for life, but it is a contentious claim, with some suggesting that while they are relatively loyal animals, it is also perfectly normal for an alpha male to mate with more than one female.

What do you know about wolves? Bloodthirsty savages? Wolves have been depicted over time as ferocious animals that prey on people, and children in particular. Conservationists say there is no reason man can't live in peace alongside wolves.

What do you know about wolves? Howling at the moon? Legend has it that wolves howl at the moon, but scientists refute this claim, saying they actually just lift their heads because it enables the sound to carry better. The animals are known to howl in order to assemble their pack, attract a mate, mark territory, scare off enemies, signal alarm, or communicate their position.

What do you know about wolves? Hunting together Wolves don't only live in packs, they also hunt as a team. While a single wolf can catch and kill smaller deer or mammals by itself, if they work together, they can prey upon larger animals such as moose or elks.

What do you know about wolves? A lone wolf A wolf that has been driven from the pack - maybe as a result of sickness or weakness - or decides to leave by itself, is known as a lone wolf. These animals are said to howl less as a means of keeping themselves off the radar of other nearby packs.

What do you know about wolves? Forever on the road Wolves are travelers, covering areas of between 30 to 50 km per day, and more if they don't find food. Their territories range in size, depending on the size of the pack and the density of prey within it, but average between 150 and 300 square km.

What do you know about wolves? Cute little pups? On average, wolves give birth to litters of between 6 and eight pups. They are born in dens which the pack's alpha female chooses during the 63-day gestation period. The babies are weaned after eight weeks, when they begin eating solids in the form of regurgitated food from the adults.

What do you know about wolves? Safety in numbers Wolves live in packs of between six and ten animals. The hierarchy is strict, with each pack headed by dominant alpha male. He, and his mate, the alpha female, are the only animals in the pack that breed, but all the adults help to take care of the pups. Author: Tamsin Walker



Local parliament faces a dispute

Political conflict has increased in Brandenburg's state parliament. In fall 2020, the state farmers' association had terminated its cooperation with the state government — because of their differing views on wolf management. At the end of January, the Brandenburg state parliament voted to make it easier to shoot so-called problem wolves.

There is also the "Wolf Free Zone" initiative, which 52 cities and towns in Brandenburg have joined.

For many other parts of Germany, the issue is still relatively new, as the wolf is slow to migrate westward. But, with the population still increasing every year, this may well be an issue that all of Germany has to face before too long.

This article has been translated from German.

While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society, with an eye toward understanding this year's elections and beyond. You can sign up here for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing, to stay on top of developments as Germany enters the post-Merkel era.