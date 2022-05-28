Wolfsburg win eighth straight women's German Cup

Wolfsburg 4-0 Turbine Potsdam

(Pajor 11', 33', Roord 42', Janssen 69')

Wolfsburg delivered the perfect parting gift for legendary goalkeeper Almuth Schult, comfortably winning their eight straight (ninth overall) German Cup. Wolfsburg finish the season with a domestic double having won the Bundesliga earlier this month.

Germany's best team delivered a ruthless first half that ended any hopes Turbine Potsdam might have had of causing a major upset.

Just over 17,000 fans in Colgone watched as two brilliant headers from Ewa Pajor and a fine strike from Jill Roord left Potsdam reeling at the break.

In the second half, Potsdam again flashed moments of quality but were ultimately left second best. A deflected Dominique Janssen free kick summed up the day for the side that finished fourth in the Bundesliga this season.

Wolfsburg's dominance in this competition has continued for so long that the last time they lost in the German Cup was in November 2013.

