'Without the US, Europe can't be secure': German lawmaker

PoliticsUnited States of America'Without the US, Europe can't be secure': German lawmakerTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsUnited States of AmericaInes Pohl in Milwaukee07/16/2024July 16, 2024Thousands of Republicans have gathered for the party convention to confirm Donald Trump as their presidential nominee. DW spoke to German lawmaker Jens Spahn about the possibility of another Trump presidency.https://p.dw.com/p/4iNsNAdvertisement