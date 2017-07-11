 With independence in play, Scotland votes in pivotal election | Europe| News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 05.05.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Europe

With independence in play, Scotland votes in pivotal election

Seven years after Scots voted to remain a part of the United Kingdom, the question of independence is front and center once again.

A member of public flies a giant Scottish Saltire flag outside the Houses of Parliament in London

Is Scotland headed for another independence referendum?

Independence isn't on the ballot at this week's Scottish Parliament election — but it's the issue at the forefront of voters' minds.

Elect a majority of pro-independence candidates on May 6, and they'll be saying yes to "indyref2" — a second referendum on leaving the United Kingdom. Deny the nationalists parliamentary control, however, and dreams of sovereignty slip away (for now).

Polling suggests the latter is unlikely, with Nicola Sturgeon's governing Scottish National Party (SNP) on course to win a plurality of seats. Should that come to pass, the party will waste no time in proclaiming a mandate for a fresh referendum.

"Scotland faces a choice of two futures. The long-term damage of Brexit and Tory cuts under the broken Westminster system, or the opportunity to secure our place in Europe and a strong, fair and green recovery as an independent country in a post-pandemic referendum," said Kirsten Oswald, the SNP's deputy leader in the UK Parliament.

Watch video 03:06

Brexit sparks renewed calls for Scottish independence

Securing a second vote on secession is easier said than done, though. Before a legally watertight ballot can be sanctioned, the Scottish government must request a so-called Section 30 order from London, the legal apparatus that authorized Scotland's 2014 referendum.

This, in Sturgeon's mind, is the "gold standard" for securing indyref2 — but Boris Johnson isn't so keen. Though UK-wide public opinion looks to be shifting on the question of a second vote, the British prime minister has repeatedly rejected calls for a rerun referendum, arguing that a full generation must first elapse.

Could Sturgeon up the political pressure?

But Sturgeon believes this resistance will falter in the face of a pro-independence majority — and if not, she has a backup plan.

Sidestepping the need for a Section 30 order, the SNP would push its own referendum bill through the Scottish Parliament, inviting a legal challenge from Westminster. The UK's Supreme Court would then have to decide whether Scottish lawmakers have the legislative authority to approve a second independence vote. Experts believe it's a decision that could go either way.

"We really don't know which way the Supreme Court would rule on the question of the Scottish Parliament's competence to authorize a referendum. It's totally untested," said Kenneth Armstrong, professor of European law at the University of Cambridge.

"The British government might simply amend UK constitutional law, removing any ambiguity as to whether Edinburgh has the power to sanction an independence vote," he added.

Scotland's First Minister and Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon waves during the SNP Spring Conference

Nicola Sturgeon has said Westminster cannot stand in the way of independence

Saddled with uncertainty, Sturgeon's indyref2 strategy has split the nationalist camp in two, with one branch favoring more strident action. Under the leadership of former First Minister Alex Salmond, the recently formed Alba Party — a pro-independence group competing with the SNP — is advocating a sharp increase in political pressure.

"Our tactics are many across widespread areas," said Kenny MacAskill, a former SNP justice secretary who defected to Alba. "There's international representations, there's legal action that can be taken and of course there's people's democracy as we begin to come out of lockdown: demonstrations and socially distanced gatherings."

Johnson isn't impervious to a ramping up of pressure — particularly if the polls show growing support for indyref2. Equally, he could decide to dig in, obstinately refusing a second referendum regardless of the political consequences. This would put the SNP in a very difficult position.

'We didn't vote for Brexit, we didn't vote for the Tories'

Assuming the legal route proves fruitless, Sturgeon would be forced to consider a so-called "wildcat" referendum: an unsanctioned ballot similar to the one staged by Catalonia's pro-independence government in 2017.

This is likely a non-starter for the Scottish leader, fearing a backlash from Brussels bureaucrats who could stymie dreams of rejoining the European Union post-secession. There are also doubts as to the viability of an unrecognized vote — opposition-controlled local authorities, who oversee Scotland's electoral process, could simply order a boycott.

Watch video 04:50

Scotland's election with consequences

This lack of clarity is, for some voters, emblematic of a wider uncertainty around the independence question.

"I don't trust the SNP anymore, I don't feel like they've got a clear plan for what independence would look like for Scotland," said James Glen, who voted for independence in 2014 but now backs staying in the UK. "I'm worried that if it goes wrong, fragile working class communities like my own will feel the most pain."

Support for separation remains strong, however, and there's palpable optimism in the ranks of those demanding indyref2.

"We didn't vote for Brexit, we didn't vote for the Tories. We need independence to ensure a commitment to social justice and to do away with the incompetence, cruelty and cronyism of Westminster," said Pat Byrne, an activist in Glasgow.

"I'm not sure when, but independence is coming."

  • Schottland Edinburgh (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Locke)

    10 reasons to visit Scotland

    Edinburgh

    The Scottish capital is over 1,300 years old and is packed with culture and history. The castle, the old town center, and the many museums make Edinburgh Scotland's most popular tourist destination.

  • Großbritannien Schottland Das schottische Parlament in Edinburgh (DW/I.Quaile)

    10 reasons to visit Scotland

    Scottish Parliament

    A sight-seeing tour of Edinburgh should always include this futuristic building. The Scottish Parliament has been sitting here since 2004. On March 28, on the eve of the British government formally launching Brexit, a majority of delegates here supported a new Scottish independence referendum.

  • Schottland Highlands (picture-alliance/empics/A. Milligan)

    10 reasons to visit Scotland

    The Highlands

    Mountains, moors and sheer endless heaths: For centuries, the Highlands provided the backdrop for many battles for independence against the English. Back then, the clan chiefs used to retreat into the Highland. Today, hikers get to enjoy the region's tranquility and untouched nature.

  • Jacobite Steam Train (picture-alliance/StockPix/S. Lawson)

    10 reasons to visit Scotland

    Hogwarts-Express

    Those who don't want to hike can always hop on a train, like the Jacobite Steam Train, which is better known as the Hogwarts Express. The Harry Potter movies made this traditional train and the rough beauty of the Highlands world famous.

  • Schottland Ruinen Castle Urquhart am Loch Ness (picture-alliance/S. Celeste)

    10 reasons to visit Scotland

    Loch Ness

    In Scotland a lake is called a "loch," and this one is thought to be home to Nessie, the Loch Ness Monster, an aquatic being said to live in the lake. Nobody has actually seen it, but every year newspapers run stories of reported sightings. Far more real are the old stones of Urquhart Castle, one of Scotland's most beautiful castle ruins.

  • Berliner Highland Games (picture-alliance/dpa/W. Kumm)

    10 reasons to visit Scotland

    The Highland Games

    There are nearly 100 Highland Games events which all include curious disciplines like tug-a-war, the caber toss, and the stone-put. Here Scots prove that they are real men under their kilts! Originally, the Highland Games were part of Scottish clan gatherings. Today, they are popular public festivals for locals and tourists.

  • Blair Castle Blair Atholl in der Grafschaft Perth (picture-alliance/Arco Images GmbH)

    10 reasons to visit Scotland

    Blair Castle

    Scotland has more castles than inhabitants, and Blair Castle is one of the most beautiful. It was regularly renovated over the centuries, but its origins date back to the year 1269. It has 32 fully furbished rooms on show as well as an armory and a display of hunting trophies.

  • Schottland Steinsetzung in Callanish (picture-alliance/robertharding/L. Frost)

    10 reasons to visit Scotland

    Callanais Stone Circle

    Who would have guessed that the Scotts were the inventors of stone circles! One of the most impressive, the Calanais Standing Stones, can be found on the Isle of Lewis. This gigantic monument encompassing 50 stones was created some 5,000 years ago. England's Stonehenge is a good 1,000 years younger and yet more famous. How did the English do that?

  • Schottland Architektur Armadillo und Hydro in Glasgow (picture-alliance/robertharding/K. Deakin)

    10 reasons to visit Scotland

    Glasgow

    These modern day monuments can be found in Glasgow. After the industrial decline, Scotland's biggest city reemerged with a new image. Modern architecture and design now define the cityscape. The Clyde district was developed on the old riverfront, which is where you'll find these buildings, the Hydro and Conference Centre, whose Clyde Auditorium was designed by Sir Norman Foster.

  • Großbritannien Schotland Wirtschaft eine Auswahl diverser Whisky Flaschen (picture-alliance/dpa)

    10 reasons to visit Scotland

    Scottish whisky

    It is called the "water of life" and it is Scotland's national drink. There are more than 100 whisky distilleries in Scotland and the list of the various types and blends seems never-ending. So all that remains to be said is "Slainte Mhath" - a local toast. And we say: here's to a wonderful travel destination and its very friendly people.

    Author: Kerstin Schmidt


Advertisement