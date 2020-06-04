 Wirecard shares plunge over 50% as financial report delayed again | News | DW | 18.06.2020

News

Wirecard shares plunge over 50% as financial report delayed again

The German payments provider has said it has billions of euros in discrepancies on its balance sheet. The 2019 financial report has been delayed four times.

People walk past the Wirecard booth at a computer games fair in Cologne, Germany

Shares in German payments provider Wirecard lost more than half their value within minutes on Thursday after the Dax-listed company said it was not possible for it to publish a delayed annual report due to "spurious" audit data.

Auditors Ernst and Young (EY) had identified "spurious balance confirmations" relating to "cash balances on trust accounts" that supposedly contained €1.9 billion ($2.1 billion), Wirecard said in a statement released Thursday morning. 

Within 30 minutes of the statement's release, company share prices plunged 66.5% to €35. 

 "It is currently unclear whether fraudulent transactions to the detriment of Wirecard AG have occurred," chief executive Markus Braun said. 

"Wirecard AG will file a complaint against unknown persons," he added.

€1.9 billion missing

EY uncovered discrepancies in escrow accounts at two Asian banks. The accounts were supposed to contain €1.9 billion to manage risk for merchants using Wirecard's payment services. 

Wirecard said EY had received "recent communications from the two banks that have been managing the escrow accounts since 2019, according to which the account numbers in question could not be assigned."

Watch video 02:51

Mobile payment might (after all) become a thing in Germany

The delay marks the fourth time the company has failed to release its 2019 financial statement as promised. 

Two weeks ago, prosecutors in Munich said they were investigating Wirecard's four-person board for "market manipulation."

Articles published last year in the Financial Times had reported allegations of accounting irregularities in Wirecard's Asian operations. The company's advisory board then brought in auditors KPMG to review its 2016-18 books. 

Wirecard presented results from an intermediate stage of the audit in flattering light. Prosecutors said this "could have given misleading signals for the company's stock market price."

kp/rt (AFP,AP,dpa)

