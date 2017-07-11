 Wirecard scandal: Germany to replace finance watchdog chief | News | DW | 29.01.2021

News

Wirecard scandal: Germany to replace finance watchdog chief

The head of Germany's financial regulator will leave his post amid criticism over the agency's handling of the Wirecard fraud scandal.

General view of the corporate headquarters of payments processor Wirecard

Munich-based Wirecard collapsed spectacularly last year, shaking trust in regulators

Felix Hufeld, the head of Germany's financial watchdog BaFin, is being replaced as the fallout from the Wirecard fraud scandal continues to grow.

Finance Minister Olaf Scholz announced the move on Friday, saying it was part of an effort to overhaul the agency.

"The Wirecard scandal revealed that the German financial regulator needs a reorganization to fulfill its supervisory role more effectively," a ministry statement said. 

Scholz thanked Hufeld for his years of service, adding that the personnel shakeup was a "new start" for the regulator.

The news comes after BaFin announced that one of its own employees was suspected of insider trading connected to Wirecard's collapse.

More to follow...

