Wirecard committed 'elaborate and sophisticated fraud' say auditors

Auditing company EY accused Wirecard of committing an "elaborate and sophisticated fraud" in comments on Thursday.

It came soon after the scandal-hit German payments provider filed for insolvency and its CEO was arrested.

"There are clear indications that this was an elaborate and sophisticated fraud involving multiple parties around the world in different institutions with a deliberate aim of deception," EY said.

Read more: Former Wirecard CEO Markus Braun arrested

Watch video 05:45 Share The Day: Wirecard's missing billions and the regulator's failings Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3eIYn The Day: Wirecard's missing billions and the regulator's failings

Missing billions

EY had previously sounded the alarm during the audit of the 2019 financial statement, which showed that the firm could not account for €1.9 billion ($2.1 billion).

The €1.9 billion was supposed to have been held by two banks in the Philippines. But earlier this week the country's central bank confirmed that the money had not entered its financial system.

CEO Markus Braun was subsequently detained on suspicion of inflating the company's balance sheet and revenues to make it appear stronger and more attractive for investors and customers.

Three other managers are also under investigation.

Wirecard's fall from grace began last year, when a series of reports in British newspaper Financial Times uncovered accounting irregularities in its Asian operations.

Founded in 1999, the Munich-based had come to edge traditional lender Commerzbank out of the DAX 30 index and was once heralded for its innovation.

Germanys Economy Minister Peter Altmaier has called for a thorough investigation, warning that the Wirecard scandal could erode confidence in the country's finance sector.

jcg/aw (Reuters, AFP)