Wirecard CEO Markus Braun resigns

Wirecard CEO Markus Braun resigned with immediate effect, according to a statement released Friday.

The resignation of the head of the financial service provider was announced by the company listed on the German stock index DAX.

Wirecard had previously delayed announcing its annual financial statements on a number of occasions and been advised by the auditors that there was insufficient evidence to prove the existence of bank balances of over €1.9 billion in trust accounts.

jsi/rt (dpa, Reuters)

