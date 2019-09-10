Winter air pollution brings 'choking season' to Balkans

In recent days, the Serbian capital, Belgrade, and Bosnia-Herzegovina's capital, Sarajevo, were ranked by website AirVisual as among the cities with the world's worst air pollution. This should not come as a surprise. Authorities in Bosnia-Herzegovina, Croatia and Serbia say that once winter sets in, air quality in other western Balkan cities drops as well.

But their admission is meant as reassurance; they say that there is no reason to panic and that this pollution not exceptional, but just "typical pollution for this time of year."

Read more: Europe air pollution caused 400,000 premature deaths

And authorities in all three countries are not doing much to change this state of affairs — quite on the contrary. Activist Radomir Lazovic says that sometimes, authorities will knowingly take actions that lead to a further deterioration of the air quality. He says that, for example, "a waste incineration plant is being built in Vinca, near Belgrade, even though the European Investment Bank refused to fund the project because it fails to meet the standards Serbia has accepted as a prospective EU member state."

Lazovic thinks that by calling the smog seasonal, authorities are trying to downplay the issue and keep citizens quiet. He says calling the pollution normal is ignoring reality. "You can't say that pollution just happens. There is always a source of pollution and therefore a chance to reduce it," he says, adding: "But the authorities are actually taking steps that further reduce the air quality."



Sarajevo often disappears under a smog blanket in winter

Gas vs. coal

While many Balkan cities mainly suffer from bad air quality in winter, the Bosnian cities of Zenica, Tuzla and Lukavac have a smog problem all year round, says Samir Lemes from the Eco Forum Zenica activist group. "Owners of industrial production sites have barely invested, or not at all, in technologies that reduce emissions," he says, adding that because of the wars in the 1990s, investments were put on hold.

And, he says, postwar privatizations did not help cut back sulfur dioxide (SO2) emissions, either. The consequence is that in 2018, in the city of Zenica — a major metalworking center in Bosnia-Herzegovina — the concentration of harmful substances in the air exceeded the legal limit on 252 out of 365 days. By law, this limit may be exceeded only three times a year.

Read more: Western Balkans waiting for a green energy revolution

Sarajevo also regularly ranks among Europe's most polluted cities. That's because it's located in a valley that hinders air circulation. To make matters worse, many residents still use coal to heat their homes, although the municipality installed gas connections throughout the city in the 1970s All the same, says Lemes, the gas grid helped significantly to reduce the SO2 and soot concentration in the Sarajevo air.

Skopje: Welcome to Europe's most polluted city Deadly pollution Air pollution causes more than 1,300 premature deaths per year in the Macedonian capital, according to official statistics. Particle pollution (PM) in Skopje is more than ten times higher than the air quality standards set by the European Union - both regarding PM10 - particles measuring less than 10 microns - and smaller PM2,5 particles, which can enter the lungs and even the bloodstream.

Skopje: Welcome to Europe's most polluted city Emergency measures The problem escalates every winter as a result of industrial emissions, smoke from wood-burning stoves and exhaust fumes from old cars. Macedonian authorities have announced a set of emergency measures aimed at fighting the high air pollution levels. Public transport is temporarily free for everyone. Pregnant women and people over 60 years of age are excused from work.

Skopje: Welcome to Europe's most polluted city Cycling in Skopje - a risky adventure Skopje’s public transportation system is underdeveloped, consisting only of buses. Many of these do not meet the most basic environmental standards. Bicycles are rarely used because the city lacks the necessary infrastructure and road traffic culture makes cycling a risky adventure, with accidents on an almost daily occurence.

Skopje: Welcome to Europe's most polluted city The height of fashion Local media reported that shops in Skopje have run out of anti-pollution masks as many residents are looking for protection from the polluted air. Local NGOs are alarmed: Pollution in Skopje is above average on 269 days per year, they warned, asking the government and local authorities to subsidize a series of measures which could improve air quality in the long term.

Skopje: Welcome to Europe's most polluted city No quick solutions Stuttgart, one of the most polluted cities in Germany, raises an alarm when the PM10 particles in the air reach 80 micrograms per cubic meter. In Skopje, the average for winter months is more than twice as high - around 200 - with peaks often reaching 600 micrograms of PM10 or more. Even geopolitical interests are involved in the fight against pollution.

Skopje: Welcome to Europe's most polluted city Washington asks… As the air pollution in Macedonia worsened, the US Embassy in Skopje asked for ideas via Twitter. "AirPollution in Skopje was so thick today, you could hardly see the embassy! What ideas do you have for cleaner air in #Macedonia?" It is not unusual for the US and other Western embassies in Macedonia to engage in such public stunts. But this time the answer came directly from Moscow…

Skopje: Welcome to Europe's most polluted city …Moscow responds "As our friends from @usembassymkd are searching for ideas for the air pollution in Macedonia we want to help with a solution. #TurkishStream," answered the Russian embassy. Turkish Stream is a Russian pipeline which - if completed - should run from Turkey to Greece and Macedonia to reach other Eastern European countries. The US are pushing for alternatives for the energy supply in the region.

Skopje: Welcome to Europe's most polluted city Clean air and spectacular views As Skopje is located in a valley surrounded by mountains from three sides, the only viable solution for its residents during the winter months is to search for a getaway in the nearby highlands. Apart from the clean air, they can enjoy some spectacular views - with their pets. Author: Boris Georgievski



Polluted air is a major health risk

But the city's air quality soon deteriorated again when car traffic increased along with the use of solid fuels because of high gas prices, says Lemes. "These developments soon undid the progress that had been made in the 1980s with regard to air quality." According to Lemes, the unlicensed construction of skyscrapers has further reduced air circulation in the city, and building homes without gas or central heating hasn't helped, either. With parks becoming fewer and fewer, he says, citizens are increasingly condemned to breathe polluted air.

Read more: Where air pollution hits hardest

Nenad, a Sarajevo local, suffers from asthma. He says for those with such a chronic illness, "winter in Sarajevo is choking season." He says the worst part is not being able to freely move about the city when there is heavy smog, even though people like him obviously need to get to work or occasionally see a doctor. He says the best solution would be to "flee to the mountains, but even that isn't always an option."

Boro Nogalo, the director of Zagreb's Children's Hospital, estimates that "in 15 years' time, about half of all people will have developed allergies." He says there is a strong correlation between allergies and places with serious air pollution. "Pollution damages the mucous membranes of the airways and, in connection with allergens, causes allergic inflammation," he says.

Children are particularly at risk from air pollution

Time to listen to science: activists

Although Croatia joined the EU in 2013, it does not have better air than in other countries in the Balkan region. While Croatian cities along the Adriatic coast tend to have decent air quality because of their favorable location, that certainly cannot be said for cities further inland.

In the capital, Zagreb, and elsewhere, legal pollution limits are regularly exceeded. Samir Lemes says there is no simple fix to this problem. The activist says a whole bundle of measures would be needed, such as "filters and other technologies to reduce emissions from industrial centers; public transport needs to be improved and made more accessible." He thinks it is also important "to better insulate buildings to reduce their need for heating." And, he says, cars emitting particularly high levels of pollutants should be banned.

He also wants to see "coal gradually phased out as an energy source, because we are living in the 21st century, not the 19th." Lemes hopes to see renewable energy sources come to replace coal-fired power plants. He says it is not so much about finding new solutions, as many other countries are already leading by example. What he wants to see now is lawmakers finally listen to scientists rather than pursuing political agendas — and for them to start tackling the smog problem at last.

New Delhi chokes under blanket of smog Dangerous haze Pollution levels in New Delhi have reached a three-year high. On Monday, the state air quality index for the city of 20 million people was at 436 — about nine times the recommended maximum.

New Delhi chokes under blanket of smog Through the smog Dense smog hung over central Delhi, where many pedestrians and bikers were seen wearing face masks. Authorities have declared a public health emergency, warning of a spike in locals suffering breathing difficulties, burning eyes and scratchy throats.

New Delhi chokes under blanket of smog Toxic cloud Delhi's India Gate, one of the capital's national monuments, was shrouded in a toxic cloud. The pollution prompted India's Supreme Court to order construction work across the city be halted until Tuesday. Authorities have also temporarily closed schools and handed out millions of pollution masks.

New Delhi chokes under blanket of smog 'Gas chamber' Delhi's chief minister, Arvind Kejriwal, who has compared his city to a "gas chamber," said in a video posted to Twitter that "there is smoke everywhere and people, including youngsters, kids, elderly are finding it difficult to breathe."

New Delhi chokes under blanket of smog Leave the car at home In an effort to tackle the smog, Delhi authorities banned half the capital's private cars from the roads. Under the regulation, vehicles must stay at home on alternate days, depending on whether their number plates end in an odd or even number. Motorbikes, scooters and public transport are are exempt from the "odd-even" scheme.

New Delhi chokes under blanket of smog 'Obey odd and even' These traffic volunteers hold a sign urging motorists to "obey odd and even" and "remove pollution." More than 600 police teams and volunteers were deployed at intersections to hand out fines of nearly 4,000 rupees ($60; €54) to anyone breaking the new rules.

New Delhi chokes under blanket of smog No smog solution Experts warn the car restrictions won't be enough to tackle the problem. "If air pollution was solely due to the vehicular traffic, then this would be a solution," climate policy analyst Siddharth Singh told Agence France-Presse. "Right now it cannot be a solution because motorized private transport has a very small share in the whole pie."

New Delhi chokes under blanket of smog Pollution hotspot Not everyone has heeded warnings from authorities to stay indoors. Delhi locals are no strangers to high levels of pollution, and many simply went about their lives as as usual. India has 10 of the world's most polluted cities, according to the World Health Organization. Author: Natalie Muller



Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.