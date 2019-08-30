Winners: Your best vacation experiences on video

Anna Angst from Germany sent us a video of her holiday on Bali. She and her family rented a car and drove all around Bali to Denpasar, Tulamben, Lovina, Ubud and Candidasa.

We were especially impressed by her fabulous underwater shots diving around the famous wreck of the USS Liberty, which lies off the beach at Tulamben. The sunken US army transport ship is now a popular hot spot for divers and snorkelers.

Viewer's video: Wreck diving on Bali

Anna Angst won the contest to have her video shown on the TV travel show Check-in, as well as a DW backpack and beach towel for her next holiday. We're also awarding a DW backpack set to Michel Corredor from Colombia for his video from the Andes and Bruno Santos from Portugal for the video of his vacatio in Tuscany. Congratulations everyone!

We'll notify all the winners personally via email.