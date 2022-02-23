 Winners of the Pritzker Architecture Prize | All media content | DW | 16.03.2022

Culture

Winners of the Pritzker Architecture Prize

Dubbed the "Nobel Prize of architecture," the Pritzker Prize recognizes the work of exceptional architects. Here are the past 10 winners.

  • Architect Francis Kere in front of his design for the Serpentine Pavillion in 2017.

    2022: Francis Kere

    Sustainability meets poetic expression in Francis Kere's works. The Burkina Faso-born architect creates designs for and with local communities. "In a world in crisis, amidst changing values and generations, he reminds us of what has been, and will undoubtably continue to be a cornerstone of architectural practice: a sense of community and narrative quality," stated the Pritzker Prize jury.

  • Jean-Philippe Vassal and Anne Lacaton

    2021: Anne Lacaton and Jean-Philippe Vassal

    French architects Anne Lacaton and Jean-Philippe Vassal are renowned for their affordable, eco-friendly spaces. "The modernist hopes and dreams to improve the lives of many are reinvigorated through their work that responds to the climatic and ecological emergencies of our time, as well as social urgencies, particularly in the realm of urban housing," said the jury.

  • Bocconi University (picture alliance / Bildagentur-online/AGF-Foto)

    2020: Yvonne Farrell and Shelley McNamara

    The Irish duo were the fourth and fifth women to win the prestigious prize in its 41-year history. Their Dublin-based firm, Grafton Architects, is renowned for designs using concrete and stone. The judges lauded the pair for buildings that "maintain a human scale and achieve intimate environments." The Bocconi University (photo) in Milan is one of their acclaimed designs.

  • Katar Doha | Qatar National Convention Center (Imago Images/P. Karatzas)

    2019: Arata Isozaki

    He has been practicing architecture since the 1960s and has long been considered a visionary in the field. The Japanese architect is lauded for his futurist designs; he has 100 built works to his name, including the Qatar National Convention Center (photo). "In his search for meaningful architecture, he created buildings of great quality that to this day defy categorizations," said the jury.

  • Balkrishna Doshi (picture-alliance/AP Photo/Vastushilpa Foundation/Pritzker Architecture Prize)

    2018: Balkrishna Doshi

    The 90-year-old Indian architect founded his practice, Vastushilpa, in 1956. Completing over 100 projects during his career, Doshi has worked on a number of low-cost housing developments. Doshi's poetic architecture draws upon Eastern influences to create a body of work that has "touched lives of every socio-economic class across a broad spectrum of genres since the 1950s," said the Pritzker jury.

  • Three architects in the volcanic Catalonian landscape (The Pritzker Architecture Prize/J. L. Domínguez )

    2017: Rafael Aranda, Carme Pigem and Ramon Vilalta

    The trio behind RCR Arquitectes in Olot, Spain, studied at the same university, where they took first prize for a competition in 1988, designing a lighthouse in Punta Aldea that was informed by typology. They have taken a similar approach with their designs since, with works that are informed by place, including the landscape of their native Catalonia.

  • Housing shells designed by Alejandro Aravena (ELEMENTAL/Photo by Tadeuz Jalocha)

    2016: Alejandro Aravena

    Chilean architect Alejandro Aravena has been leading a "Do Tank" — a more active version of a think tank — since 2001. With his firm, Elemental, Aravena and his four partners focus on projects that impact the social good, from housing and public spaces to infrastructure and transportation. Elemental worked on rebuilding the city of Constitucion, Chile, after the 2010 earthquake and tsunami.

  • Munich Olympic Park roof by Frei Paul Otto (picture-alliance/dpa/Sven Hoppe)

    2015: Frei Otto

    Born in Germany in 1925, Frei Otto has made his life's work creating architecture that is opposed to the columned buildings of the Third Reich that were built to last 1,000 years. With his Atelier (Frei Otto) Warmbronn, Otto researched methods of construction that are lightweight, open to nature and cost-effective, using very little material. Here, the roof of Munich's Olympic Park stadium.

  • Shigeru Ban in front of a wooden structure (Reuters)

    2014: Shigeru Ban

    Born in Tokyo to a haute couture designer and an engineer at Toyota, Shigeru Ban combines aesthetics with engineering skill. Inspired by Finnish architect Alvar Aalto's focus on regional context and material, Ban has created temporary housing facilities, including a shelter made of paper tubes, for use after natural disasters. Here, he is shown with his winning design for the Centre Pompidou-Metz.

  • Barcelona towers built by Toyo Ito (imago/CHROMORANGE)

    2013: Toyo Ito

    "The natural world is extremely complicated and variable, and its systems are fluid — it is built on a fluid world," Toyo Ito said in a 2009 lecture. That fluidity has inspired Ito's abstract designs, creating buildings that reject standard notions of walls and openings. He was awarded the Pritzker Prize for his "Home-for-All" concept following the 2011 earthquake and tsunami in his native Japan.


