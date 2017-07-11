 Windsor Castle crossbow intruder detained for mental health treatment | News | DW | 26.12.2021

News

Windsor Castle crossbow intruder detained for mental health treatment

The crossbow-wielding intruder was detained at Windsor Castle where Queen Elizabeth was celebrating Christmas. Police said he was stopped moments after entering the grounds and did not break into any buildings.

Armed police stand outside Windsor Castle

The intruder was quickly detained after entering the castle's grounds on Christmas morning

A man armed with a crossbow was arrested after attempting to break into Windsor Castle on Christmas morning, while Queen Elizabeth was celebrating Christmas. 

According to police, who released more information on the case on Sunday, the intruder is being detained under the country's Mental Health Act.

The suspect is a 19-year-old from Southampton, a port city in the south of England.

When was the intruder detained?

Police said that the intruder was stopped moments after he had entered the grounds of the castle and he did not manage to break into any buildings.

"The man was taken into custody and has undergone a mental health assessment — he has since been sectioned under the Mental Health Act and remains in the care of medical professionals," London police said.

Queen Elizabeth in front of Christmas decorations and with a picture of her and her late husband in view

Queen Elizabeth was celebrating Christmas when the intruder entered castle grounds

The Mail on Sunday reported that the suspect had used a rope ladder to scale a metal fence.

The man was arrested under suspicion of breach or trespass of a protected site and possession of an offensive weapon.

"Following a search of the man, a crossbow was recovered," said police.

What is the Mental Health Act?

The Mental Health Act allows authorities to detain and treat people with mental health issues without their consent when they are deemed to pose a risk to themselves or others.

The Mental Health Act was passed in 1983 and updated in 2007.

The act applies in England and Wales, a jurisdiction which covers two of the four constituent countries of the United Kingdom. The other two countries are Northern Ireland and Scotland.

sdi/rs (AFP, Reuters)

