News

Windows smashed at renowned Bach church in Leipzig

Police are investigating after 25 panes of glass were smashed at a world-famous church in the eastern German city of Leipzig. Police are looking for a suspect, and the church pastor has her own suspicions.

St Thomas Church in Leipzig (DW/G. Reucher)

Police launched an investigation after windows were smashed at St Thomas Church in Leipzig, the burial place of composer Johann Sebastian Bach, on New Year's Eve.

Two stained-glass panels and more than 20 Art Nouveau panes were destroyed.

While it was unclear what the financial cost would be to the church, pastor Britta Taddiken said act of vandalism had caused "immense damage" because the panes were special productions.

During the attack, heavy stones were thrown into the building. "If there had been people inside, it would have been very dangerous," said Taddiken.

Police secured loose stones in the vicinity immediately afterwards, but no arrests were made near the scene.

Repeat attack?

However, Taddiken raised the possibility that a man who had already smashed two panes of glass at the church in the run-up to Christmas had returned. The individual had reported the damage he did to the police, having appeared a week earlier at the pastor's office. At that time, he had described himself as the "son of God."

  • A statue of Bach, score in hand, next to a leafy tree in Leipzig. (picture-alliance/dpa/Jan Woitas)

    The world of Bach in images

    At the Thomaskirchhof in Leipzig

    For years nobody knew for certain where Johann Sebastian Bach's earthly remains were buried. After they were finally exhumed and verified around the turn of the 20th century, the "New Bach Memorial" was erected in 1908 just steps away from the side entrance to St. Thomas Church, where Bach had been the music director. The bust was patterned after the size and shape of the composer's skull.

  • Five images transitioning from a skull to a smiling, middle-aged man (picture-alliance/dpa/Foto: Artefakt Kulturkonzepte)

    The world of Bach in images

    Computer-aided guesstimate

    Due to a lack of authentic historical sources, we have only a rough idea of what Bach looked like. This image of his possible physiognomy, generated for an exhibition at the Bach House in Eisenach in 2008, was based on a plaster cast of the composer's skull and new forensic methods. He looks friendlier here than in the more traditional, severe, bewigged depictions.

  • Copper engraving of a two-story house in Eisenach where Bach was born (picture-alliance/akg-images)

    The world of Bach in images

    Born in Eisenach

    The name "Bach" was once synonymous for "musician" in the central German region of Thuringia. There were Bachs in cities and towns everywhere, from Erfurt to Weimar, Ohrdruf to Eisenach, where Johann Sebastian was born in 1685 in the above house. He later listed 53 musician family members, most of them in the service of a court or a church. At family get-togethers, they — what else? — made music.

  • Silouhette of two swords meeting in mid-air (picture-alliance/empics/D. Lawson)

    The world of Bach in images

    Angry young man?

    Having lost both parents by age ten, Johann Sebastian went to live in Ohrdruf with his 14-year-older brother and received musical tutelage. Little is known about his youth other than that he snapped up every scrap of music he could get his hands on. At one point he described a fellow musician's playing in unflattering terms. The quarrel escalated, but a duel was averted at the last moment.

  • Copper engraving of St. Mary's Church in Lübeck with its twin towers (picture-alliance/Helga Lade Fotoagentur GmbH, Ger)

    The world of Bach in images

    St. Mary's Church in Lübeck

    Hearing your favorite music today is easy: just don your headphones. To hear the music he wanted, the young Bach traveled over 200 miles (321 km) — by foot. Destination: Lübeck, on Germany's north coast. It was there the great organist Dieterich Buxtehude held his legendary "Abendmusiken" (evening concerts) in St. Mary's Church. Buxtehude left deep marks on Bach's organ playing and composing.

  • Public square in Weimar with the Anna Amalia Library and the statue of a horseman (Imago/W. Otto)

    The world of Bach in images

    Court orchestra director in Weimar

    In 1708, at age 23, Bach landed a prestigious gig in Weimar (above). He wrote his first cantata masterpieces and the greater part of his organ works in the following nine years there. In 1717 he opted to move on to even greener fields, but Weimar didn't want to let him go. In those days, quitting a job could mean imprisonment for insubordination, and Bach did in fact spend a month behind bars.

  • Painting of Köthen Palace with a row of windows, trees and sunset in the background (picture-alliance/akg-images)

    The world of Bach in images

    Happiest years in Köthen

    In the first part of his tenure as orchestra director at the court in Köthen (above), Bach had a superbly equipped orchestra at his disposal and, in Prince Leopold, a music-loving patron and friend. Many of his instrumental works were written there. But when Leopold took a wife who was less interested in music, Bach's working conditions suffered, so he began looking for a different job.

  • An image of the thomas school. (public domain)

    The world of Bach in images

    St. Thomas School

    Today Leipzig is proud of Bach, but this was less so during his lifetime. He was only third choice to be cantor of the prestigious St Thomas Church and School (above). His grueling work regimen included writing, rehearsing and performing a new cantata week after week. Bach eventually found himself at odds with church and city authorities, leading him to apply for jobs elsewhere — unsuccessfully.

  • Painting of the Bach Family with Johann Sebastian presumably at the keyboard and children of all ages plying the violin or singing (picture-alliance/akg-images (Ausschnitt))

    The world of Bach in images

    The family that plays together, stays together

    20 children issued forth from Bach's two marriages. Nine survived him, and four of his sons became musicians of renown. Johann Sebastian Bach did everything he could to pass on the musical family tradition, as this image likely depicting him at the keyboard captures, but it ended with his sons. The generation to follow brought forth no musicians of stature.

  • Clay pot on its side with coins, as though spilled out (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Wolf)

    The world of Bach in images

    The sound of money

    With all those hungry mouths to feed, Bach complained about the high cost of living in Leipzig. He even dryly noted that in one year, the city's healthy air meant fewer deaths, less funerals and a regrettable loss of income through a resultant decline in fees for a musician's services.

  • Copper engraving of a row of five-storey structures on a street in Leipzig. (picture-alliance/akg-images)

    The world of Bach in images

    Zimmermann's Coffee House

    Restive schoolchildren, bickering with authorities, burdensome tasks and scant respect: The life of a cantor at St. Thomas wasn't easy. For a change of pace, Bach would go to the local coffee house, Cafe Zimmermann (above), and make music with friends and students in Leipzig's Collegium Musicum musical society.

  • Painting of Bach, with choir boys in the background, Judith Scheide in pink applauding after the unveiling and the conductor John Eliot Gardiner looking on (Imago)

    The world of Bach in images

    The portrait by Haussmann

    Only one authentic image of Johann Sebastian Bach exists: the painting by Elias Gottlob Haussmann from the year 1748. For over 60 years it hung in the living room of the musicologist, historian and arts patron William Scheide in Princeton, New Jersey, in the US. Scheide left the precious object to the Bach Archive in Leipzig, and it was returned to the city by his widow Judith in 2015 (above).

  • S.D.G. in Johann Sebastian Bach's handwriting on ledger lines of a score. (picture-alliance/akg-images)

    The world of Bach in images

    Soli Deo Gloria

    Bach signed many of his compositions with the initials "S.D.G." (Soli Deo Gloria — To the glory of God alone). This declaration is found even on a number of his works of secular music and points to a deeply felt, personal religiosity. Even in his everyday compositions, Bach always strove for perfection. That in itself could be taken as an expression of his faith.

  • Screenshot Google search engine with a bewigged puppet sitting at a tiny organ and an arrow inviting the user to engage in an interactive exercise. (google.de)

    The world of Bach in images

    Can you Bach?

    On Johann Sebastian Bach's 334th birthday, Google greeted users with this doodle, inviting them to engage in an interactive exercise and compose a short melody. After cross-comparing hundreds of compositions by Bach, the software then embellished that melody by adding a multivoiced accompaniment in style of the composer. It seems doubtful that the results were as ingenious as the original, though.

    Author: Rick Fulker


"At first, we didn't consider him to be aggressive," Taddiken told the Leipziger Volkszeitung local newspaper. Police are still not believed to have apprehended the man in question.

Read more: Bachfest Leipzig: Exploring Bach's cantatas and other cycles

The church said the damaged stained-glass windows dated back to the 19th century, while the Art Nouveau ones were made at the start of the 20th century.

Bach was the cantor at Leipzig's St Thomas School — which still has a world famous boys' choir — in the 18th century.

