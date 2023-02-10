  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Turkey-Syria earthquake
War in Ukraine
Wind turbines next to a potato field in Gac village near Lancut, Podkarpackie voivodeship in Poland, July 6, 2021
Poland is currently trying to find the sweet spot between unregulated development and very restrictive lawsImage: picture alliance / NurPhoto
Nature and EnvironmentPoland

Wind power in Poland: Trying to find a happy medium

Aleksandra Fedorska in Poznan
22 minutes ago

After a period of unregulated wind power development in Poland, the pendulum has swung in the opposite direction: Now, hardly any turbines are being built in the country.

https://p.dw.com/p/4NKgQ

The melt-in-the-mouth cheesecake on sale in Cafe Manufaktura Ciasta and the gentle sea breeze blowing around the village of Cisowo on the Baltic coast would leave visitors in no doubt that they are in a particularly lovely part of Poland — were it not for the huge wind turbine towering over the cafe just three meters from the road.

Within a radius of just a few hundred meters, a dozen other wind turbines have been erected in a seemingly random manner across the coastal landscape. They belong to two wind farms that were completed in 2001 and 2013.

No consideration was evidently given to maintaining any kind of distance to roads and houses. The operators of these wind farms — the companies Energia Eco and Enerco — don't see that there is a problem. After all, they obtained all the necessary construction permits from the relevant authorities.

Restrictions placed on turbine construction

To put a stop to this kind of unregulated wind turbine development, Poland's government, which is led by the conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party, passed a law in 2016 that introduced the so-called "10H rule" for all new wind turbine projects.

Wind turbine in Cisowo, Poland
The village of Cisowo on Poland's Baltic coast is peppered with wind turbines that have been built close to roads and housesImage: Aleksandra Fedorska/DW

This rule stipulates that the distance between a wind turbine and the nearest house or nature reserve must be at least ten times the turbine's height. If, for example, a wind turbine is 200 meters (656 feet) high, it must be at least 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) from the nearest house or nature reserve.

Law limits land available for turbines

People who don't like the look of wind turbines or consider them unhealthy or even damaging to the environment — whether in Poland or elsewhere around the world — welcome such restrictions.

But for the operators of wind turbines and supporters of renewable energy, the 10H rule pretty much means the end of onshore wind power development. Janusz Gajowiecki, president of the Polish Wind Energy Association (PWEA), said that because of the law, only 0.28% of Poland's land area is now available for the construction of wind turbines.

Hardly any new turbines

"Current legislation rules out virtually all land for the construction of new wind turbines," said Aleksandra Dziadkiewicz of the renowned Polish think tank Forum Energii. She goes on to say that any new turbines currently under construction are being built on the basis of permits that were issued before the 10H law came into force, in other words before 2016.

"Yet Poland needs lots of new wind turbines for the energy transition," she continues, "and as quickly as possible."

Compromise sought to allow for development

In late January 2023, an amendment to the law was put to parliament. The hope was that a compromise could be reached that would help wind turbine operators. The amendment proposed cutting the legally required distance between turbines and houses/nature reserves to 500 meters.

Aleksandra Dziadkiewicz (left) and Alexandra Gawlikowska-Fyk, director of the Power Sector Programme at Forum Energii
Aleksandra Dziadkiewicz (left) of the renowned Polish think tank Forum Energii says Poland needs lots of new wind turbines "as quickly as possible"Image: Forum Energii

According to the PWEA, this would allow turbines to be erected on around 7% of the country's land area. But no agreement was reached in parliament. There are now plans to discuss an amendment that would fix the required distance at 700 meters.

Major reduction in capacity

Damian Babka of the renewable energy producer Qair Group confirmed that the failure to adopt the proposed 500-meter limit was a major setback for wind power producers. His company had pinned a lot of hope on the amendment. "While a distance of 700 meters would allow some projects to be implemented," said Babka, "it would keep the capacity to generate green energy at a very low level."

Residents of the picturesque village of Cisowo, which has a population of about 300, set up an association last fall that focuses on the impact of the unregulated development of wind power generation before 2016. Since 1998, 8.8% of residents have moved away from the village, and those that have stayed have little faith left in the authorities' efficiency when it comes to enforcing laws.

The negative impact of liberal, flexible rules

There is huge support for the 10H rule in Cisowo, and the people of the village warmly welcome its strict enforcement by the polish authorities. The reason is that the village has seen the downside to a liberalization of the market and the move to a system of more flexible rules.

Camps and huts beneath the wind turbines of Cisowo, Poland
Local residents are not happy about the camps and huts that have been set up beneath the wind turbines in CisowoImage: ST Cisowo

For instance, several unauthorized camp sites and huts have been set up directly under the turbines. While they have a beautiful view of the sea, there is no wastewater treatment or refuse collections. The people in the village have no idea who built what and when. All they know is that the people camping there have not been moved on.

The house of the Bienert family, which was one of the founding members of the local association, is just 450 meters from one of the wind turbines. The Bienerts are of the opinion that the noise and the change in the light caused by the turbine's rotors are having a negative impact on their well-being and health.

Maciej Bienert, the father of the family, is firmly in favor of the development of renewable energy in Poland. The Bienerts themselves have several solar panels on the roofs of their residential and commercial buildings and sell a large amount of solar power. "Clear rules are needed for it to work in the long run," said Bienert. "And you can't make those rules without the people who are directly affected by them."

This article was originally published in German.

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

The Adriatic at Karaburun in Vlora, Albania

The truth about Albania's nonexistent wind power industry

The truth about Albania's nonexistent wind power industry

Despite an abundance of wind, Albania is still in the starting blocks when it comes to wind power generation. There are a number of obstacles to overcome, but things are at last looking up.
ClimateSeptember 12, 2022
Wind turbines in Slovakia

Slovakia: The search for alternatives to Russian gas

Slovakia: The search for alternatives to Russian gas

Slovakia is dependent on Russian energy and is badly hit by Putin's squeeze on gas supplies to Europe. Renewable energy could help in the long term and Slovakia has high potential, but progress is very slow.
ClimateDecember 15, 2022
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Rescuers work at a site of a residential building damaged by an earlier Russian missile strike in Kharkiv

Ukraine updates: Moldova — Russian missiles crossed airspace

Conflicts5 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

DW Sendung Eco Africa

How Botswana is growing its elephant population

How Botswana is growing its elephant population

Nature and Environment22 hours ago05:36 min
More from Africa

Asia

A child worker sifting through the scrap at the e-waste facility in Seelampur, New Delhi

India: E-waste provides poor children a dangerous living

India: E-waste provides poor children a dangerous living

SocietyFebruary 9, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

People walk along the edge of a giant skateboard-ramp like structure covered in bright graffiti as a giant mural with faces stands in the background

Documenta 15 trivialized antisemitism, report finds

Documenta 15 trivialized antisemitism, report finds

Arts3 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A generic image of a one-dollar note and a one-euro coin

What's behind the euro's comeback against the US dollar

What's behind the euro's comeback against the US dollar

BusinessFebruary 9, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

A man who evacuated his home warms up next to a fire. Destroyed buildings are seen in the background

Syria quake survivors face desperate situation

Syria quake survivors face desperate situation

Catastrophe20 hours ago02:14 min
More from Middle East

North America

A protester is detained by several uniformed policemen

Protest over police facility in Atlanta

Protest over police facility in Atlanta

Human RightsFebruary 7, 202303:01 min
More from North America

Latin America

Brazilian President Lula da Silva at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia

Lula has high hopes for Brazil's international role

Lula has high hopes for Brazil's international role

Politics19 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage