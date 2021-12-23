 Wind power expansion creates millions of new jobs | Environment | All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 23.12.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Environment

Wind power expansion creates millions of new jobs

Some 1.3 million people worldwide already work in the wind sector, but five times as many will be needed as the shift to renewable energy gathers pace. Job prospects are increasing as the sector picks up worldwide.

Two technicians stand on the top of a wind turbine

The future is looking bright for the wind energy sector

"The view from the top is incredible," says Tim Schmolowski, who is responsible for maintaining and mending wind turbines at heights of between 40 and 60 meters. "Especially on a cold, sunny winter's day, when everything looks so clear." 

In 2015, the trained mechanic saw a job advertised by a wind turbine maintenance company in Erkelenz near the German city of Cologne. "I thought it sounded good and would probably be a job with a future, so I applied."

Schmolowski got the job. Though he wasn't afraid of heights, he had to do a two-week training course in safeguard techniques before his first mission. "You have to concentrate on the work you are doing."

German Wind Technologies, the company he works for, employs more than 2,000 people. Worldwide, more than 1.3 million people work in the wind sector, including an increasing number of specialists. Most positions (600,000) in the industry are related to wind park planning, followed by turbine construction (444,000) and maintenance and operation (around 220,000).

Portrait of Tim Schmolowski in his maintenance gear

An adventurous job: Tim Schmolowski is a maintenance engineer for wind turbines

Tim Schmolowski is among the maintenance workers whose task is to repair older turbines, and he still has to climb up a ladder within the 60-meter-high towers. By contrast, most newer models have elevators that rise to heights of more than 100 meters. But that's not the only technological advance.

"In older turbines, there are a lot of mechanical components, while the newer ones have more electronics," Schmolowski says, adding that he knew nothing about electrical engineering when he began. He has learned a lot in the past six years.

Service technicians always work in pairs, usually with a more experienced colleague training a newbie. Priority goes to faulty turbines, then come planned maintenance visits and the exchange of older parts — almost like dealing with a car, Schmolowski says.

Two technicians check a Siemens wind turbine in Northern Morocco

Technicians check sensors, gearbox and the power generator at a height of 80 meters

Remote maintenance across continents

Schmolowski and his colleagues are alerted to faulty turbines via a remote control room located in a small village called Ostenfeld on the border with Denmark, more than 400 kilometers north of Erkelenz. From there, several employees observe more than 6,000 wind turbines around the clock, both on land and offshore across Europe, as well as in the US and Taiwan.

Almost all larger wind turbines these days are connected to such control rooms via a fiber optic cable or a modem. They are maintained by turbine producers, large electricity providers, or wind power companies. When a fault occurs, an alarm shows up on a monitor in the control room.

"It details what kind of error has occurred in which wind park and on which wind turbine," says André Klatt, team leader of the control room in Ostenfelder. "That's how we know what kind of fault it is; we can sign in and intervene from here."

He manages to solve 80% of defects by himself within just two hours by remotely rebooting the turbines so they can start producing electricity again. If that doesn't work, service technicians like Schmolowski are sent to the affected turbine to solve the problem in person. 

André Klatt (front right) and his colleagues sit in a control room in front of computers

More than 6,000 wind turbines around the world are controlled remotely from a central office in northern Germany: André Klatt (front right) and his colleagues manage to solve most operational issues with a mouse click

Wind sector employees badly needed

Like many companies in the wind sector, German Wind Technologies has grown rapidly in the past years and the company is looking for more than 200 new employees in Germany and abroad.

CEO Matthias Brandt recruits applicants with experience of wind technology, but also mechanics and electricians — and even newcomers who have previously worked in places like auto repair shops.

"They should all join the wind sector," Brandt says of young people, adding that the prospects are good. "It's great technology and it's super interesting. You have a bit of an adventure in the field and even more of an adventure when you have to go to offshore plants."

According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), most employees in the wind sector work in Asia, especially in China (550,000) and India (40,000). In Europe, there are roughly 340,000 people employed in the industry, most of them in Germany, the UK, Denmark and the Netherlands.

In North and South America, the number of wind jobs is also increasing, with some 120,000 jobs now registered in the US, 40,000 in Brazil and 20,000 in Mexico. In Africa, wind energy isn't viable everywhere, but there too the industry employs some 40,000 people.

Infographic global windpower jobs EN

As wind power expands, there will be more jobs across the entire sector in the coming years. In 2020, wind turbines with a power of 743 GW were installed worldwide. In 2050, it could be as much as 8,000 GW.

That would equate to 6.5 million jobs, roughly 2 million of which would be needed for maintenance and repairs, according to a study by the LUT University in Finland.

"Now we desperately need specialists in the entire sector," says Herman Albers, president of the German Wind Energy Association. 

'Learning something new'

Schmolowski is happy about the growing number of new colleagues.

"The market is growing, the company is growing and we are always looking for new people," he says. 

His advice for anyone interested in the sector is to get online. "Just look up what kind of wind companies there are, where they are based, whether they are maybe also working internationally. And if there are no jobs advertised, then just send an unsolicited application or call up."

What's important is to show a lot of self-initiative, says Schmolowski. "You have to be excited about the job and about learning something new."

  • Windmill and wind turbine in the Netherlands

    The future of wind power

    Then and now

    Wind power has been used for centuries. It pumps water, grinds grain, saws wood and brings sailing ships to their destination. In Europe, there were hundreds of thousands of wind turbines in the 19th century. The Dutch mainly used them to drain marshes. Today, wind power generates clean electricity and is central to meeting climate targets.

  • Wind turnbines on land and at sea with clouds and a blue sky.

    The future of wind power

    Wind beats coal

    Wind turbines often generate the cheapest energy. Electricity from a new coal or nuclear power plant costs two to three times more today. Wind power generated on land is particularly cheap. According to forecasts, the cost of wind power will drop even further, to €0.03 ($0.04) per kilowatt hour (kWh) by 2030 in good wind locations.

  • Installation of a wind farm in Wilhelmshafen, Germany

    The future of wind power

    20 times more electricity

    A large wind turbine installed near Wilhelmshaven in northern Germany generates 6,000 kilowatts of power and covers the household electricity needs of 10,000 people there. Older models dating back 25 years, only achieved 500 kilowatts — enough for about 500 people. Modern turbines now stretch up to 180 meters into the sky. The taller they are, the more wind they catch.

  • Siemens offshore wind turbines in the Netherlands

    The future of wind power

    Giants in the sea

    At sea, the wind is reliable and strong. About 5% of the world's wind power comes from offshore parks like this one off the Dutch coast. Turbines such as these have an output of up to 10,000 kilowatts. From 2025 their capacity is expected to rise to as much as 15,000 kilowatts and provide electricity for more than 40,000 people.

  • Workers in front of a wind farm in China

    The future of wind power

    China leads the way

    Half of all new wind turbines worldwide are currently installed in China. In 2020 alone, the country built new turbines with a capacity of 52 gigawatts of wind power. That is equivalent to the output of 50 nuclear power plants. The pioneers in wind expansion are Denmark and Germany. Denmark already covers about 50% of its electricity needs with wind power, while Germany achieves 25%. 

  • A wind farm in Haouma, in Morocco

    The future of wind power

    More jobs through wind power

    About 1.3 million people work in the wind industry worldwide. About 550,000 of them are in China, 110,000 in the USA, 90,000 in Germany, 45,000 in India and 40,000 in Brazil. Installing and operating wind turbines is more costly than coal-fired power, so the expansion of wind power is creating more and more jobs. 

  • Members of an energy commune in Germany

    The future of wind power

    Citizens want to profit

    In densely populated regions, wind power is often met with resistance. But this can change when citizens get involved in local projects. In Starkenburg, near the German city of Frankfurt, for example, many residents favor an expansion of wind power. They are investing in new turbines — and profit from the sale of electricity.

  • A container ship with sails

    The future of wind power

    Sails save diesel

    In the past, sailing ships carried freight all over the world, but then diesel engines took over. Now, modern sails are coming back into play. With additional wind propulsion, the energy consumption of freighters can be reduced by up to 30%. In addition, ships will be able to use green hydrogen as fuel in the future.

  • Offshore Windpark Vestas

    The future of wind power

    Floating wind farms

    There is enough space in the sea for wind power. But in many places the water is too deep for a foundation in the seabed. Floating turbines on buoys are an alternative. They are fixed to the seabed with long chains. Floating wind farms already exist in Europe and Japan, and remain stable even during storms.

  • Strata building in London, UK

    The future of wind power

    Wind power for homes

    The 147-meter-high Strata SE1 skyscraper in London is an eye-catcher with futuristic wind turbines. But such rooftop installations are usually not economical, because the wind in cities is generally too weak. Photovoltaic systems on roofs are almost always the more efficient alternative. 

  • Wind farm near a coal-fired power plant in Germany

    The future of wind power

    Most environmentally-friendly energy

    Within 3 to 11 months, wind turbines generate the energy required to build them. No CO2 is produced in the electricity generation process but they do alter the landscape. Still, compared to other energy sources, they come off best in the environmental balance sheet. According to Germany's Federal Environment Agency, their environmental cost is 70 times lower than that of coal-fired power. 

  • Wind farm in Australia

    The future of wind power

    Where to put wind power?

    Wind and solar power plants together can meet the world's energy needs. Wind turbines generate electricity at wind speeds of 10 km/h and above. In regions with a lot of sun, photovoltaics is the cheapest energy source. A little further north and south of the equator, it is usually a mix of wind and solar power. In particularly windy areas, wind power can become the most important source of energy.

    Author: Gero Rueter


DW recommends

Wind power critics: What's the truth about their claims?

Wind power forms a crucial part of the transition to renewable energy. But it faces fierce criticism from some parts of society. Is it justified?  

Can wind turbine rotor blades ever be sustainable?

Energy giant Vattenfall wants to recycle and reuse the rotor blades from its wind turbines in the future. But what actually happens to the expensive composite parts when they no longer spin in the sky?  

Germany: Coal tops wind as primary electricity source

In the first half of 2021, coal shot up as the biggest contributor to Germany's electric grid, while wind power dropped to its lowest level since 2018. Officials say the weather is partly to blame.  

Audios and videos on the topic

Hydrogen power - A German village goes it alone  

Fishermen fighting against offshore wind park  