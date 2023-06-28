Wind parks gain support via capital participation

Nature and EnvironmentGermanyWind parks gain support via capital participationTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentGermanyFabian Dittmann1 hour ago1 hour agoWind farms in Germany are often criticized for ruining the landscape. It’s worse when residents don’t benefit from them, but a village in Saxony-Anhalt tried a different approach. Residents there are advocates for wind energy. https://p.dw.com/p/4T7hLAdvertisement