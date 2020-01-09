 ′Wind of Change′: The Scorpions and the CIA | Sarah′s Music | DW | 25.05.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sarah's Music

'Wind of Change': The Scorpions and the CIA

Did the US intelligence agency, and not the German rock band Scorpions, compose the power ballad "Wind of Change" to help topple the Communist Bloc? A podcast by New Yorker writer Patrick Radden Keefe looks into it.

Russland Scorpions 1989 (picture-alliance/RIA Novosti/I. Mikhalev)

That whistling. You barely have to hear it for it to give you goosebumps, especially when paired with documentary images that arch from the rise of the Berlin Wall in 1961 to cheering East Germans as it comes down and dancing Soviet soldiers.

The power ballad "Wind of Change" is the definitive soundtrack of the fall of the Eastern communist bloc. It was written by the German hard rock band Scorpions in September 1989, just two months before the fall of the Berlin Wall. Thanks to its English lyrics, it captured the mood of the moment across the entire Eastern Bloc and people's hope for change.

"Take me

To the magic of the moment

Of a glory night

Where the children of tomorrow

Dream their way

In a wind of change"

One of Germany's most successful musical exports

Roughly 14 million copies of the single have been sold around the world to date. It has scored a spot on 78 national music charts, and a remastered version released in 2009 has been viewed on YouTube more than 765 million times. 

Scorpion front man Klaus Meine said the band's participation in the legendary Moscow Music Peace Festival in August 1989 moved him to write the song.

He described the moment of inspiration for German newspaper Hamburger Abendblatt: "Everyone was all together one evening — Germans, Russian and American musicians, journalists and also members of the [Soviet] Red Army — all in one boat on the Moskva River going to Gorky Park. That was the vision: The whole world in one boast, everyone speaking the same language — music."

Composed by the CIA?

But was that really how it happened?

That's the simple question US investigative journalist Patrick Radden Keefe asks in his podcast, Wind of Change, which looks into whether the Scorpions' power ballad — which "might just be the most influential song of the 20th century," as Keefe describes it in a trailer for the series — was actually composed by US intelligence agents to feed the burgeoning anti-communist revolutions in Soviet-controlled states.

"Could that be possible, that the CIA could have collaborated with a German hair band to write a power ballad that ended the Cold War and somehow kept the whole thing secret ever since?" he asks in the series' trailer.

Keefe's starting point is a rumor that was shared with him by a friend, who heard it in turn from their friend, a former CIA employee, who heard it from a colleague... In other words, it's hearsay. But it's enough for Keefe to kickstart broad-reaching investigative research.

Screenshot Podcast Wind of Change

A screenshot from the podcast 'Wind of Change'

The CIA's cultural operations

Over multiple episodes totaling more than six hours, Keefe searches for proof and repeatedly turns up empty-handed — or at least unable to pin down irrefutable facts. Instead, he reveals basics of the CIA's work in the cultural sphere, such as how American-African musicians in the 60s and 70s, Nina Simone and Louis Armstrong among them, were used without their knowledge for foreign policy purposes in numerous African nations.

Keefe also recalls another example of a psychological operation, which aimed to sway emotions and perspectives. In 1979 Canadian and CIA operatives managed to smuggle American hostages out of Iran by disguising them as a film crew. The dramatic story was made into the Oscar-winning movie Argo in 2012. Even the movie's existence is no coincidence, according to the podcast, as the head of the CIA supposedly personally called for the release of a positive story about a successful CIA operation.

Oscars 2013 Oscarverleihung Argo Bester Film Ben Affleck (Reuters)

Ben Affleck directed 'Argo,' which won an Oscar for best film

If I were the CIA, what would I do?

Music journalist Carsten Schumacher is skeptical of Keene's willingness to run with the rumor. "I've had it up to here with conspiracy theories right now," he told DW, referring to the fake news surrounding the coronavirus. "That's why journalists, especially now, should critically ask whether this makes sense. I don't have anything against rock myths, but this rumor just doesn't make any sense."

Schumacher, a former editor-in-chief for the music magazine Visions, pointed to the timing of the song's release as one of numerous incongruities behind the "CIA-as-composer" rumors. "Wind of Change" may have been written in 1989, but it wasn't published until November 1990, when it appeared on the album Crazy World. The single release came even later, in February 1991. "Everything had already happened by then," Schumacher said. "If I, as the CIA, had wanted to have an influence, then I would have given the band the song in time for the Moscow Music Peace Festival of 1989 so the crowds there could have celebrated it." 

Schumacher doesn't find it suspicious that "Wind of Change" was Meine's first composition. "The Moscow Music Peace Festival must have been very special for everybody who was there, especially for a German band. That a musician would place himself in that moment and write a song about it — I don't find that absurd. On the contrary — that's the job of a pop musician!"

Scorpions singer Klaus Meine in Moscow in 2003 (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Kalaene)

Scorpions singer Klaus Meine in Moscow in 2003

The song lyrics' simplistic style is also clearly original Scorpion material, Shumacher said. "Either there was a ghostwriter, who could channel the band members really well, or — and this is much more likely — it's an original text."

Another indication that the song could have come from the CIA, according to Keefe's podcast, is that it was translated into Russian. What the reporter doesn't mention at all is that it a Spanish version was also recorded…

The magnetic pull of research

The podcast's charm, and what has made it so successful, is the way the research pulls the listener in. Keefe is the podcast's actual protagonist. He lets the listener in on his questions and his doubts and makes them privy to unanswered phone calls, shady meetings and exciting interviews with key figures in the song's history, such as Scorpions' music manager Doc McGhee.

Keefe finally meets Klaus Meine just when the podcast tangles itself up in too many assumptions and questions. They talk about the era when the Communist Bloc was crumbling and about how "Wind of Change" came about. Finally, Keefe confronts Meine with the results of his research. Without spoiling anything, Meine responds with his own conclusion, "Doesn't that show the power of music more than anything?"

Watch video 26:01

PopXport Special: The Scorpions

DW recommends

Secrets of 'Pan-European Picnic' still shrouded in mystery 30 years later

A picnic in a meadow on the Hungarian-Austrian border: That was the plan. But the symbolic event, a show of support for a united Europe, enabled the first exodus from behind the Iron Curtain. Unintentionally — or not? (19.08.2019)  

What's changed in the new Luther Bible and how the Scorpions contributed

A new edition of Martin Luther's seminal Bible has been released to mark 500 years of the Protestant Reformation. Theologian Christoph Rösel explains how the text shaped the German language and remains relevant today. (20.10.2016)  

Forever and a Day: The Scorpions Film

The Scorpions wanted to say goodbye to their fans with a world tour. This film, co-produced by DW, shows how the band turned their farewell tour into a new start and kicked off their careers yet again. (07.10.2016)  

Why the Scorpions won't stop at the top

Join Germany's most legendary rock band for a farewell tour that ended up lasting five years and reminded them why they never want to stop. Watch FOREVER AND A DAY- The Scorpions Story starting October 9 on DW. (30.09.2016)  

A winter trip to Moscow

The Russian capital develops an exceptional splendor in winter, from the snow-covered Kremlin to illuminated boulevards, ice floes on the Moskva River and skaters in Gorky Park. (07.03.2017)  

From Scorpions to Beethoven: Ursula von der Leyen's playlist for the army

The new president of the European Commission's musical wishes are the German army's command. As a military tattoo honors the outgoing minister of defense, here's what the three songs she picked reveal about her. (15.08.2019)  

WWW links

'Wind of Change' podcast

Audios and videos on the topic

Forever and a Day (1)  

Forever and a Day - The Scorpions Film (2)  

Related content

Rock Konzert Menschen Halle Konzerthalle Band Musik Live Symbolbild

The Sound of Freedom 09.01.2020

Two hundred years of the music of freedom, hope and protest: This two-part documentary tells the story of songs that have become iconic - from the "Marseillaise" to "Bella Ciao" and "I Will Survive."

Deutschland Bundeswehr | Ursula von der Leyen

From Scorpions to Beethoven: Ursula von der Leyen's playlist for the army 15.08.2019

The new president of the European Commission's musical wishes are the German army's command. As a military tattoo honors the outgoing minister of defense, here's what the three songs she picked reveal about her.

Berlin Roger Waters besucht Berliner Mauer

Roger Waters: Controversial rocker for the ages 05.09.2018

He wrote music history with Pink Floyd. With The Wall he created his musical life's work. Now Roger Waters is 75 – and he hasn't softened with age.

Advertisement

Film

USA JFK Dokumente - Oliver Stone signiert Plakat von John F. Kennedy (Imago/UPI Photo)

Tracing conspiracy theories in film

Oliver Stone's 1991 movie about the Kennedy assassination was a masterpiece of the genre. While many of these films come from Hollywood, there’s also a history of conspiracy films in Germany.  

Books

Pippi Langstrumpf (picture-alliance/dpa)

Forever a rebel role model: Pippi Longstocking at 75

It's Pippi Longstocking's birthday. Why does everyone admire the strongest, bravest and most independent girl in the world? A children's book classic has the answers.  

Music

DW-Aktion „Wir sind Deutschland“ Nike Wagner (Monika Nonnenmacher)

Nike Wagner on Beethoven resurrected

The director of Bonn's Beethovenfest reveals her plans for the time during and after the coronavirus crisis. As Wagner explains, this is more than a matter of just reshuffling dates and appointments.  

Arts.21

DW Arts.21 (Sendungslogo Kultur.21 englisch)

Milo Rau: Activist and Stage Director

For Milo Rau theater is about far more than spectacle. The Swiss director wants to stir people, move them, and inspire change. He’s staged plays in crisis zones such as Mosul, the Congo and Rwanda. We speak to Rau about these real-life tragedies.  

Digital Culture

BdTD | Deutschland | Coronavirus · zu Hause bleiben (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Hoppe)

Coronavirus: The best visualizations to understand why social distancing matters

It might be difficult for some people, especially children, to understand why we all of a sudden have to isolate. A look at some of the online content that can help explain why it's key.  