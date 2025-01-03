  1. Skip to content
Wind and solar power drive Germany's renewable energy surge

January 3, 2025

Europe's largest economy saw a rise in renewable energy generation in 2024.

he sun sets behind power-generating wind turbines from a wind farm near the village of Ludwigsburg, northern Germany
Total energy generation in 2024 came in at 431 terawatt-hours, 4.2% down from 2023. Image: Fabrizio Bensch/REUTERS

Germany made a notable shift toward renewable energy sources last year, according to a report from the Federal Network Agency released on Friday.

Renewable energy accounted for 59% of the country's total electricity generation, up from 56% in 2023.

Wind energy was the leading source, contributing 31.9% to the nation's energy mix, while solar energy contributed 14.7%.

Energy and heat on demand

Despite a 0.9% increase in electricity consumption, overall power generation fell by 4.2% to 431.7 TWh. This decline was largely attributed to a decrease in conventional energy sources

Among the fossil fuels, lignite, or brown coal, accounted for 16.4%, with natural gas at 13.2% and hard coal at 6.3%.

Last year also marked Germany's first full year without nuclear power, following the final shutdown of its nuclear plants in April 2023.

The country aims to be climate-neutral by 2045.

Wind power’s unsolved problem

lo/ab (dpa, DW sources)

