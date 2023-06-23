  1. Skip to content
Win big in Euromaxx’s anniversary competition!

20 minutes ago

DW's popular culture and lifestyle magazine is celebrating its anniversary. To prove you’re a real fan, we want to know: How many years ago was Euromaxx launched?

https://p.dw.com/p/4SL8c
Symbolic image of a DW Set that includes a bag, a cap, headphones, a takeaway coffee cup, a towel and a notepad
Image: Manuela Reuss/DW

The most exciting stories from Europe, told every week through powerful images. That's how Euromaxx has been captivating audiences all over the world for years. The first episode was broadcast on June 30th, 2003 in German and English, followed by Spanish and Arabic in 2012. Euromaxx also brings its fans lifestyle, architecture, travel, design and culinary content on social media. Now we want to know from you: Which anniversary is Euromaxx celebrating this year? 

With a bit of luck, you might receive one of three large DW goodie bags including a set of headphones, a backpack, a slingpack, notebooks, a mug, a mobile phone lens, a teddy bear, a cap, a T-shirt, a bag light and lanyards. 

Answer: 

The deadline for entries is July 25th, 2023, 12 UTC. The judges’ decision is final. Good luck! 

Conditions of participation

The following conditions shall apply to all contests, quizzes, and games.
Digital WorldMay 25, 2023
An aerial view of damaged houses after flooding in Mykolaiv, Ukraine on June 15, 2023

Ukraine updates: Kyiv claims Russia hiding dam breach dead

Conflicts2 minutes ago
