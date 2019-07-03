 Wimbledon: Youngest ever qualifier Cori Gauff defeats idol Venus Williams | News | DW | 01.07.2019

News

Wimbledon: Youngest ever qualifier Cori Gauff defeats idol Venus Williams

The 15-year-old US player dispatched seasoned tennis ace Venus Williams in two straight sets. Meanwhile, it was a disappointing start to the Grand Slam tournament for some top German names.

Venus Williams, Cori Gauff shaking hands at the net (Reuters/T. Melville)

The 15-year-old Cori Gauff, the youngest ever player to qualify for Wimbledon since it became professional, beat 39-year-old US star Venus Williams 6-4, 6-4 on Monday.

"I never thought this would happen. I'm literally living my dream right now. Not many people get to say that," the teenager, who is also American, said after the match.

She paid  tribute to Williams and her sister Serena, who she said inspired her to take up the sport. "I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for her, Gauff, who is ranked 313th, said, adding that  "I was telling her that she was so inspiring. I always wanted to tell her that."

Williams, who had won four of her seven Grand Slam titles before Gauff was even born in 2004, congratulated her at the net and encouraged her to keep going.

Meanwhile, in another first-day Wimbledon shocker, the world number 2, Japan's Naomi Osaka, was kicked out 7-6 6-2 by Kazakh rival Yulia Putintseva.

Alexander Zverev (picture-alliance/AP Photo/T. Ireland)

It's all over for Germany's Alexander Zverev

Dismal day for Germany

It was a disappointing first day for Germany, with seven players defeated in the first round. Sixth seed and fifth-ranked Alexander Zverev lost 4-6 6-3 6-2 7-5 to Czech Jiri Vesely. Defending men's champion, Novak Djokovic, dispatched another German hopeful, Philip Kohlschreiber, in three straight sets of 6-3 7-5 6-3.

Mischa Zverev, Alexander's older brother, is also going home after the first round after losing to Belgium's Steve Darcis.

ng/rc (AfP, Reuters, dpa)

  • Tennis Wimbledon - The All England Lawn Tennis Club (picture alliance/Actionplus)

    Six reasons why Wimbledon is the best Grand Slam

    Tradition, grass, technology

    Wimbledon is the world's oldest tennis tournament and is held annually at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet club in Wimbledon, London. In 2009, its Centre Court was fitted with a retractable roof to lessen the loss of playing time due to rain. There are 18 courts used for the Championships (and 22 practice courts) and it takes 15 months and nine tonnes of grass seed to prepare the courts.

  • Wimbledon 1997 Andre Agassi (picture-alliance/Augenklick/Rauchensteiner)

    Six reasons why Wimbledon is the best Grand Slam

    Wearing white

    In modern sports, where advertising dominates team kits and color is everywhere, there is something brilliant about the fact that the kits of Wimbledon players must be 90 percent white. White does not include cream or off-white, just white. Originally, it was to avoid sweat showing. Andre Agassi's wild taste was tamed in the 90s, while Roger Federer's orange-soled shoes weren't part of the code.

  • England Tennis Wimbledon Grand Slam 2011 (picture-alliance/A. Couvercelle)

    Six reasons why Wimbledon is the best Grand Slam

    Tough job

    It might look like good fun being a ball boy/girl at Wimbledon, but training for those in charge of the balls and the towels is perhaps tougher than any other tournament. The 14 to 18-year-old school children train for five months and from 700 applicants, only 250 end up on the coveted grass. The average age is 15 and most spend two years as a ball boy/girl.

  • Tennis Wimbledon - Erdbeeren (picture-alliance/PA_Wire/L. Whyld)

    Six reasons why Wimbledon is the best Grand Slam

    Strawberries and cream

    Apart from the green of the grass and the white of the kit, the other color often seen at Wimbledon is red. Strawberries and cream are the tournament's favorite dish. During the tournament, 28,000 kilograms of strawberries and 10,000 liters of fresh cream are eaten. Add to that the 320,000 glasses of Pimm's, 29,000 bottles of champagne and 25,000 scones then it's no surprise Wimbledon is awesome.

  • Tennis Wimbledon 1985 - Boris Becker (picture alliance/dpa/R. Schrader)

    Six reasons why Wimbledon is the best Grand Slam

    Diving volleys

    One thing about grass that other tournaments can't offer is more remarkable shots. A 17-year-old Boris Becker made it famous when he won hearts and the Wimbledon trophy in 1985, but his famous dive carried on even after he stopped played. In 2011, Novak Djokovic and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga had an incredible rally of diving shots, while Dustin Brown did the same against Lleyton Hewitt in 2013.

  • Großbritannien Wimbledon Championships 2015 - Siegerin Serena Williams (Getty Images/AFP/L. Neal)

    Six reasons why Wimbledon is the best Grand Slam

    The best trophy?

    Both the men's and women's trophies are some of the finest in sport. The Rosewater Dish, the trophy for the women's single champion, has a mythological theme and has the Roman goddess of wisdom and strategic warfare (Minerva) etched around the rim. The champions receive a three-quarter size replica with all the previous champions engraved, as well as the $2.8 million both winners receive.


