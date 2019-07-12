Wimbledon: Simona Halep stuns Serena Williams to win second Grand Slam

Simona Halep was nearly flawless in her first Wimbledon final, quickly dispatching Serena Williams in straight sets to win the championship. It is the second Grand Slam title win for the Romanian.
Simona Halep lifted the Wimbledon championship on Saturday after beating Serena Williams in straight sets 6-2, 6-2 at London's All England Club.
It is the second Grand Slam title for Halep, her first coming at last year's French Open.
The seventh-seeded Romanian got out to a roaring start in the first set, breaking Williams twice in the first three games.
Williams, who was attempting to tie Margaret Court's Grand Slam singles title record, battled back in the second set, holding serve to take a 2-1 lead. But the seven-time Wimbledon champion fell apart after that, with Halep breaking serve twice more before holding serve to clinch the championship.
"She really played out of her mind. It was a bit of deer in the headlights for me," Williams said in an interview on Centre Court afterward.
Williams finished the match with 25 unforced errors, the final of which handed Halep the victory. Halep, meanwhile, was nearly flawless, committing just 3 unforced errors in the victory.
When asked if she has played a better match in her career, Halep said: "Never. It was the best match."
dv/ftm (AP, Reuters)
