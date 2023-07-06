  1. Skip to content
Wimbledon school crash: Child dies after car collision

Published 3 hours agolast updated 42 minutes ago

Several other children were injured after a car collided with a school building in south London. Police said the incident was not being treated as a terror attack.

https://p.dw.com/p/4TV1z
Police officers and ambulances photographed at the scene of a car collision at a primary school building in Wimbledon, London
Officers, firefighters and paramedics responded to the incident Image: Victoria Jones/emoice/picture alliance

Police said on Thursday that a child died and several others were injured after a car collided with a school building in Wimbledon, south London.

"We can now confirm that sadly a child has died following an incident where a car collided with a building at a school in Wimbledon," police said. 

The collision took place at a school in Camp Road, about a mile from the venue where the Wimbledon Grand Slam championship is currently taking place. 

Police said earlier that nine people, including seven children, were being treated on the scene. 

What we know about the Wimbledon school crash

Police said they were called at around 9:45 a.m. local time (0845 UTC). 

The London Fire Brigade and the London Ambulance, including the air ambulance, were also at the scene. 

Police said that after the crash "the driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene," adding that no arrests have been made. 

"We are not treating this incident as terror-related," London's Metropolitan Police said in a statement. "An investigation is under way to understand the full circumstances of what has taken place."

According to aerial footage of the scene, a Land Rover car was stopped at an angle against the wall of the modern school building.

End-of-term

British media reported that the incident took place at a school for girls aged four to 11. The website of the Study Prep school said Thursday was the last day of term for children aged four to eight. 

Health Minister Steve Barclay wrote on Twitter that he was staying informed about the "distressing incident."  

"My thoughts are with those sadly injured and everyone who has been affected," he added.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

fb/wd (Reuters, dpa)

Emergency service workers outside a damaged building, with several wrecked cars
Live

Ukraine updates: Explosions rock western city of Lviv

Conflicts58 minutes ago
