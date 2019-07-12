 Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic defends Wimbledon title in five-set thriller | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 14.07.2019

Sports

Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic defends Wimbledon title in five-set thriller

Defending champion Novak Djokovic claimed his fifth Wimbledon title beating eight-time champion Roger Federer in a record-breaking five-set thriller. It stands as the longest final settled by an historic tie-break.

Wimbledon 2019 | Finale Novak Djokovic - Roger Federer (Reuters/T. Melville)

Novak Djokovic beat Roger Federer 7-6 (7-5), 1-6, 7-6 (7-4), 13-12 (7-3) to defend his title at London's All England Club, drawing level with Björn Borg's haul of five titles.

The clash between Djokovic and eight-time winner Roger Federer lived up to its billing as both produced tennis of the highest quality in a five-set thriller that lasted three minutes shy of five hours on Centre Court.

A pulsating first set concluded in a tie-break that had the crowd on tenterhooks. With Federer mixing up the pace, Djokovic's movement and defensive tennis drew unforced errors from the Swiss, who handed his opponent the first set after failing to land two ambitious winners inside the baseline. 

After neither player managed to produce a break in the first set, Federer turned things around quickly in the second and found himself two breaks up with three games played. With Djokovic's defenses not providing as stern a resistance, Federer cruised to a second set win in less than half the time of the first.

Djokovic moved to within a set of a fifth Wimbledon title after fighting back from a set point down to claim the third set at the end of another tense tie break. The reigning champion was winning the more pivotal points, but Federer was arguably playing the better tennis. 

With the Centre Court crowd staunchly behind him though, the Swiss again fought back in the fourth, breaking Djokovic twice to take a 5-2 lead. While he was broken himself for the first time in the match when serving for the set, Federer held on at love with his second opportunity. 

In the first men's singles final to go to five sets since 2014, it was Djokovic who stole an advantage, capitalizing on the second of two break points to take a 4-2 lead. Federer broke back immediately, but with neither player dropping a game, an electrifying final extended to a tie break after ending 12-12 as per the rules introduced in 2019.

Yet it was the two match points squandered with the game at 8-7 that came back to haunt Federer, as like in the earlier tie breaks, Djokovic moved into a commanding 6-3 lead before completing his title defence courtesy of a Federer miss hit.

"I think this was, if not the most exciting and thrilling final I've been a part of then definitely in the top two or three of my career - and against one of the greatest of all time in Roger who I respect a lot," Djokovic told the BBC.

"Unfortunately in these matches one player has to lose. Both of us had our chances. It was quite unreal to have match points against me and come back and then to have a tie-break at 12-12.

"I was actually hoping I could get to a tie-break. Roger said he hopes he give people the chance to believe at 37 years old and I hope that I am one of them. He inspires me that's for sure."

Clocked at four hours and 57 minutes Djokovic's win broke the Wimbledon record for the longest singles final eclipsing the 2008 final between Federer and Nadal which ended at the four hours and 48 minute mark.

Djokovic is now just three men's singles titles short of equalling the record held by Federer.

  • Tennis Wimbledon - The All England Lawn Tennis Club (picture alliance/Actionplus)

    Six reasons why Wimbledon is the best Grand Slam

    Tradition, grass, technology

    Wimbledon is the world's oldest tennis tournament and is held annually at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet club in Wimbledon, London. In 2009, its Centre Court was fitted with a retractable roof to lessen the loss of playing time due to rain. There are 18 courts used for the Championships (and 22 practice courts) and it takes 15 months and nine tonnes of grass seed to prepare the courts.

  • Wimbledon 1997 Andre Agassi (picture-alliance/Augenklick/Rauchensteiner)

    Six reasons why Wimbledon is the best Grand Slam

    Wearing white

    In modern sports, where advertising dominates team kits and color is everywhere, there is something brilliant about the fact that the kits of Wimbledon players must be 90 percent white. White does not include cream or off-white, just white. Originally, it was to avoid sweat showing. Andre Agassi's wild taste was tamed in the 90s, while Roger Federer's orange-soled shoes weren't part of the code.

  • England Tennis Wimbledon Grand Slam 2011 (picture-alliance/A. Couvercelle)

    Six reasons why Wimbledon is the best Grand Slam

    Tough job

    It might look like good fun being a ball boy/girl at Wimbledon, but training for those in charge of the balls and the towels is perhaps tougher than any other tournament. The 14 to 18-year-old school children train for five months and from 700 applicants, only 250 end up on the coveted grass. The average age is 15 and most spend two years as a ball boy/girl.

  • Tennis Wimbledon - Erdbeeren (picture-alliance/PA_Wire/L. Whyld)

    Six reasons why Wimbledon is the best Grand Slam

    Strawberries and cream

    Apart from the green of the grass and the white of the kit, the other color often seen at Wimbledon is red. Strawberries and cream are the tournament's favorite dish. During the tournament, 28,000 kilograms of strawberries and 10,000 liters of fresh cream are eaten. Add to that the 320,000 glasses of Pimm's, 29,000 bottles of champagne and 25,000 scones then it's no surprise Wimbledon is awesome.

  • Tennis Wimbledon 1985 - Boris Becker (picture alliance/dpa/R. Schrader)

    Six reasons why Wimbledon is the best Grand Slam

    Diving volleys

    One thing about grass that other tournaments can't offer is more remarkable shots. A 17-year-old Boris Becker made it famous when he won hearts and the Wimbledon trophy in 1985, but his famous dive carried on even after he stopped played. In 2011, Novak Djokovic and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga had an incredible rally of diving shots, while Dustin Brown did the same against Lleyton Hewitt in 2013.

  • Großbritannien Wimbledon Championships 2015 - Siegerin Serena Williams (Getty Images/AFP/L. Neal)

    Six reasons why Wimbledon is the best Grand Slam

    The best trophy?

    Both the men's and women's trophies are some of the finest in sport. The Rosewater Dish, the trophy for the women's single champion, has a mythological theme and has the Roman goddess of wisdom and strategic warfare (Minerva) etched around the rim. The champions receive a three-quarter size replica with all the previous champions engraved, as well as the $2.8 million both winners receive.


Six reasons why Wimbledon is the best Grand Slam

Wimbledon is not only the world's premiere grass tournament, it is simply the world's most prestigious tennis event. But what makes it stand out from all other tennis tournaments? DW takes a look. (28.06.2019)  

