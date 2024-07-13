Wimbledon: Krejcikova beats Paolini in Ladies' Singles final

Barbora Krejcikova and Jasmine Paolini have finished their match at Center Court in front of a star-studded audience. This is the first Wimbledon final for either of the athletes.

Barbora Krejcikova has become the first Czech player to win different Grand Slams in the Open Era by defeating Italian Jasmine Paolini 6-4 in a hard-fought third set in the Wimbledon Ladies' Singles Final on Saturday.

Barbora Krejcikova got off to a good start Saturday defeating Wimbledon Ladies' Singles Final opponent Jasmine Paolini 6-2 in the first set of play at Center Court.

But Paolini roared back to take the second set 6-2 in the other direction.

Krejcikova currently leads the decisive thrird set five games to four.

The match was taking place under open skies with no rain forecast.

This is the first singles final that either woman has competed in at the All England Club. Krejcikova of the Czech Republic, seeded 31, has six Grand Slam doubles and mixed doubles titles to her name — including two doubles titles at Wimbledon. However, she has won just one singles trophy thus far in her career, winning at the 2021 French Open.

Jasmine Paolini is the first woman to reach the French Open and Wimbledon finals in the same year since 2016 Image: Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP Photo/picture alliance

The Italian Paolini is seeded seventh and competing in her second straight Grand Slam final. In June, she was defeated by Iga Swiatek in the French Open. She is also the first person to play finals on clay at Roland Garros and grass at All England in one season since US champion Serena Williams in 2016.

Among those in attendance Saturday were celebrities Tom Cruise, Hugh Jackman and Kate Beckinsale.

The match is still in progress and this story will be updated regularly...

js/dj (AP, dpa)