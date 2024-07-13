Wimbledon: Krejcikova beats Paolini in Ladies' Singles final

Barbora Krejcikova and Jasmine Paolini have finished their match at Center Court in front of a star-studded audience. It was the first Wimbledon singles final for either of the athletes.

Barbora Krejcikova has become the first Czech player to win different Grand Slams in the Open Era by defeating Italian Jasmine Paolini 6-4 in a hard-fought third set in the Wimbledon Ladies' Singles final on Saturday.

Krejcikova got off to a good start Saturday, defeating Paolini 6-2 in the first set of play at Wimbledon's Center Court.

But Paolini roared back to take the second set 6-2 in the other direction.

Krejcikova won the decisive thrird set six games to four after a furious back and forth.

The match took place under open skies with no rain forecast.

It was the first singles final that either woman had competed in at the All England Club.

Krejcikova of the Czech Republic, seeded 31, has six Grand Slam doubles and mixed doubles titles to her name — including two doubles titles at Wimbledon. However, she had won just one singles trophy thus far in her career, at the 2021 French Open.

Jasmine Paolini is the first woman to reach the French Open and Wimbledon finals in the same year since 2016 Image: Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP Photo/picture alliance

Seventh seeded Italian Jasmine Paolini was competing in her second straight Grand Slam final. In June, she was defeated by Iga Swiatek in the French Open. She is also the first person to play finals on clay at Roland Garros and grass at All England in one season since US champion Serena Williams in 2016.

Among those in attendance Saturday were celebrities Tom Cruise, Hugh Jackman and Kate Beckinsale.

