 Wimbledon: Germany′s Angelique Kerber beaten in semifinal | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 08.07.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

Wimbledon: Germany's Angelique Kerber beaten in semifinal

Germany's Angelique Kerber was knocked out of Wimbledon at the semifinal stage by Ashleigh Barty of Australia. The German No. 1 lost in straight sets to miss out on a third Wimbledon final.

Tennis | Wimbledon | Angelique Kerber im Halbfinale gegen Ashleigh Barty

Angelique Kerber missed the chance to appear in a third Wimbledon final after losing in the semifinal to world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty of Australia.

Nine years after her first semifinal appearance and three years after winning the tournament, German No. 1 Kerber was defeated in straight sets (3-6, 6-7) as Barty reached her first Wimbledon final. She will face Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic or Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus on Saturday.

After losing the first set 3-6, 33-year-old Kerber led 5-2 in the second and was in a strong position to level the match. But Barty, eight years younger, came storming back to force a tie-break, which she won with ease 7-3.

Barty won the French Open in 2019 and is now looking to win her second Grand Slam.