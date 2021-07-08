Wimbledon: Germany's Angelique Kerber beaten in semifinal

Angelique Kerber missed the chance to appear in a third Wimbledon final after losing in the semifinal to world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty of Australia.

Nine years after her first semifinal appearance and three years after winning the tournament, German No. 1 Kerber was defeated in straight sets (3-6, 6-7) as Barty reached her first Wimbledon final. She will face Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic or Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus on Saturday.

After losing the first set 3-6, 33-year-old Kerber led 5-2 in the second and was in a strong position to level the match. But Barty, eight years younger, came storming back to force a tie-break, which she won with ease 7-3.

Barty won the French Open in 2019 and is now looking to win her second Grand Slam.