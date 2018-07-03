Wimbledon: Garbine Muguruza kick starts title defense

Reigning Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza got her title defense off to a perfect start, breezing through to the second round after defeating opponent Naomi Brady in straight sets, 6-2, 7-5.

Muguruza struggled for form immediately after winning last year's tournament, crashing out of the US Open in the second round and this year's Australia Open in the fourth.

But a semifinal appearance in the French Open last month suggests the Spaniard may be back to her best. Muguruza now faces unseeded Belgian Alison Van Uytvanck.

"I'm pretty happy with my serve and controlling the emotions," Muguruza said. "You know, to be back in a Grand Slam is always difficult, so I'm excited with the way I'm playing."

Germany's highest ranked woman Angelique Kerber also progressed after defeating Vera Zvonareva in straight sets.

Bookmakers' favorite Petra Kvitova crashed out. The two-time champion was beaten by unheralded Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-4, 4-6, 6-0. Former champion Maria Sharapova also suffered a surprise defeat, losing to Russian qualifier Vitalia Diatchenko despite being a set and 5-2 up. France's sixth seed Caroline Garcia also lost.

Top seed Simona Halep, who defeated Muguruza on her way to the French Open title - the Romanian's maiden Grand Slam trophy - easily saw off Kurumi Nara of Japan.

Nadal is looking to carry his form from the French Open into Wimbledon

Big names cruise through

In the men's draw, big-hitters Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Juan Martin del Potro made their way into the second round, all cruising through in straight sets.

Nadal, who had fallen to opponents outside the top 100 in four of his last five Wimbledon appearances, had no such problems dealing with Israel's Dudi Sela - sealing a 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 victory.

Germany's great hope and world number four, Alexander Zverev defeated Australian James Duckworth in dominant fashion. The 21-year-old, who reached the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam for the first time at the French Open, won the match 7-5, 6-2, 6-0.

Dominic Thiem became the third top-10 player to exit the men's when he retired hurt in the third set against Cypriot Marcos Baghdatis. Australia's Nick Kyrgios progressed in four sets against Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin thanks to an incredible 42 aces.