 Wimbledon: Defending champion Garbine Muguruza falls, Marin Cilic out | More sports | DW | 05.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

More sports

Wimbledon: Defending champion Garbine Muguruza falls, Marin Cilic out

More big names have fallen on another day of shocks at Wimbledon. Defending women's champion Garbine Muguruza was stunned by an outsider while men's third seed Marin Cilic squandered a two-set lead against Guido Pella.

Wimbledon Championships 2018 | Garbine Muguruza (Spanien) (Getty Images/C. Mason)

Garbine Muguruza's Wimbledon title defence was hijacked by Alison van Uytvanck as the little-known Belgian produced a fearless brand of hard-hitting tennis to topple the champion with a 5-7 6-2 6-1 victory in the second round on Thursday.

Muguruza came from a break down to survive a nervy first set but there was no let off in the next two and the third seed was left shaking her head in disbelief as van Uytvanck bombarded her with serves that often clocked at over 110mph, with the fastest recorded at 115 mph.

But it was not just the serve that caused Muguruza mayhem. She slipped and fell over heavily on her shoulder while chasing down a van Uytvanck drop shot as the final set ran away from her.

The Spaniard suffered the earliest exit of a defending champion at the All England Club since Germany's Steffi Graf was beaten in the first round in 1994.

Britain's Johanna Konta, a semi finalist at Wimbledon last year, was another women's seed to bite the dust on Thursday, beaten 6-3 6-4 by Slovakia's Dominica Cibulkova.

Pella roars back to stun Cilic

Guido Pella came from two sets down to stun third seed Marin Cilic at Wimbledon on Thursday, beating last year's finalist 3-6, 1-6, 6-4, 7-6, 7-5 in the second round.

Cilic appeared en route for an expected victory before the match was suspended by rain in the third set on Wednesday. The former US Open champion couldn't establish the same rhythm on Thursday and succumbed to a wonderful Pella comeback.

Wimbledon Championships 2018 | Guido Pella (Argentinien) (Getty Images/AFP/G. Kirk)

Guido Pella produced a fine comeback from two sets down after the rain delay.

"Yesterday he was playing so, so good, and hitting the ball so hard that I couldn't do anything," the 82nd-ranked Pella said. "So the rain helped me a lot."

Cilic was runner-up to Roger Federer last year and showed great form by beating Novak Djokovic in the Queen's Club final last month.

His early exit opens up Federer's path to the final even more, with No. 8 Kevin Anderson the highest-seeded player left in the Swiss star's half of the draw after number six Grigor Dimitrov lost in the first round.

Wawrinka falls, Zverev trailing

Stan Wawrinka also exited, losing to Italian qualifier Thomas Fabbiano 7-6, 6-3, 7-6 (6). That match was also suspended on Wednesday with Wawrinka leading 6-5 in the third set, but Fabbiano wrapped up the victory to equal his best Grand Slam result by reaching the third round.

Wimbledon Championships 2018 | Alexander Zverev (Deutschland) (Getty Images/AFP/G. Kirk)

Alexander Zverev is in trouble against world number 68 Taylor Fritz.

Former champions Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal remained on course for a semifinal meeting. Djokovic overcame a knee problem to beat Horacio Zeballos 6-1, 6-2, 6-3, while top-ranked Nadal defeated Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan 6-4, 6-3, 6-4.

Juan Martin del Potro showed he is shaping up nicely for the tests ahead with a 6-4 6-1 6-2 romp past Spanish veteran Feliciano Lopez.

Unseeded American Taylor Fritz, 20, has taken a two-sets-to-one lead over Germany's fourth seed Alexander Zverev in Wimbledon's second round, in a match suspended by darkness.

Fritz leads 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 and has never been to the third round at a Grand Slam tournament. They will resume with the start of the fourth set on Friday.

mds (Reuters, AP, AFP)

Related content

Tennis, Garbine Muguruza bei Wimbledon

Wimbledon: Garbine Muguruza kick starts title defense 03.07.2018

Garbine Muguruza cruised through to the second round of Wimbledon as she mounts her title challenge. Germany's big hope also progressed to the next stage of 2018's third Grand Slam, but there were some surprise exits.

Mercedes Cup Stuttgart - Roger Federer

Wimbledon 2018: Roger Federer returns from hiatus in search of 21st major title 01.07.2018

As Wimbledon begins, Roger Federer, 36, and 32-year-old Rafael Nadal lead the men's draw, while Serena Williams is to try to reclaim her grass title. However, two-time champion Andy Murray has withdrawn due to injury.

Frankreich Tennis French Open - Angelique Kerber

French Open: Angelique Kerber falls to red-hot Simona Halep 06.06.2018

Germany's Angelique Kerber is out of the French Open after world number one Simona Halep produced a fine comeback. The Romanian will meet Garbine Muguruza in the last four, after outclassing Maria Sharapova.

ADVERTISEMENT
Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks. 

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League. 

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play. 