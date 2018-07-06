Wimbledon: Alexander Zverev battles back to stay in contention

Viewed as a capable successor to the era of the big four, Alexander Zverev is hoping to finally win a Grand Slam. After reaching the quarterfinals of the French Open earlier this year, the 21-year-old is hoping to go even further on the Wimbledon grass.

Zverev's tournament nearly ended before it got started when in his second round match against American Taylor Fritz, though. When bad light stopped played on Thursday, Zverev trailed Fritz by two sets to one. It took a determined performance from the fourth seed after the restart and lost just three games to reach the third round with a 6-4, 5-7, 6-7, 6-1, 6-2 victory.

"Stopping yesterday two sets to one down was not a nice feeling, I came out today and knew I would have chances," said Zverev, who will face Latvia's Ernests Gulbis next.

"I hope I can win a few more matches here and the German crowd can watch some tennis," Zverev added afterwards.

The tall, big-serving, powerful hitting German has to slowly make good on his promise. Even though he's still young, his ability has already been complimented by Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal. After Germany's football team suffered a shock World Cup exit, Zverev is hoping to bring some sporting to joy to his country this summer.

Elsewhere

Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber didn't have as much fortune, falling to US Open finalist Kevin Anderson 6-3, 7-5, 7-5. Tenth seed Madison Keys crashed out to Russia's Evgeniya Rodina after 48 unforced errors proved costly.

Gael Monfils made the fourth round of Wimbledon for the first time in his career, beating Sam Querrey in four sets.