Wimbledon: Alcaraz defeats Djokovic in men's singles final

July 14, 2024

Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz is only 21 and the youngest man to win a Grand Slam title on grass, clay and hard courts. Serbia's Novak Djokovic hoped for his 8th Wimbledon title to equal Roger Federer's record.

Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcatraz leaning in to hit tennis ball
Spain's Alcaraz defeated Serbia's Djokovic 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (4) in the Wimbledon men's singles finalImage: picture alliance / ASSOCIATED PRESS

Spanish defending champion Carlos Alcaraz won against Serbia's Novak Djokovic in Sunday Wimbledon men's singles final.

The match comes a day after Czech player Barbora Krejcikova defeated Italy's Jasmine Paolini 6-4 in the Wimbledon women's final.

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic (left) and Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz (right)
Djokovic had hoped to win his 8th Wimbledon title to equal Roger Federer's recordImage: Takuya Matsumoto/The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP Images /picture alliance

What is the latest on the Djovokic-Alcaraz match?

Alcaraz won the first and second set of the final 6-2 in just an hour and 15 minutes and then won 7-6 (4) in the third set.

In June, Alcaraz won the trophy at Roland Garros for his third major tournament title, making him the youngest man with a Grand Slam title on grass, clay and hard courts.

Djokovic, who is 37, had hoped to win his 8th Wimbledon title to equal Roger Federer's record. This would have given him 25 Grand Slam singles titles, more than any other player in tennis Open Era history.

Last month, Djokovic underwent surgery for a tear in his right knee after he was injured during the French Open.

Kate, Britain's Princess of Wales, is in attendance at the Wimbledon men's singles final and will present the trophy to this year's winner. This is her second public appearance this year while she undergoes chemotherapy for cancer.

sdi/dj (AP, Reuters)

