Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz is only 21 and the youngest man to win a Grand Slam title on grass, clay and hard courts. Serbia's Novak Djokovic hoped for his 8th Wimbledon title to equal Roger Federer's record.

Spanish defending champion Carlos Alcaraz won against Serbia's Novak Djokovic in Sunday Wimbledon men's singles final.

The match comes a day after Czech player Barbora Krejcikova defeated Italy's Jasmine Paolini 6-4 in the Wimbledon women's final.

How was the match won?

Alcaraz won the first and second set of the final 6-2 in just an hour and 15 minutes and then won *7-6 (7-4) in the third set tie break.

The final set proved the most competitive but Alcaraz looked on course for a simple victory after breaking Djokovic in the ninth game to take a 5-4 lead and give himself the chance to serve for the title.

But, Djokovic saved three Championship points, having trailed 40-0, to break back and force the third set to a tie break, where Alcaraz finally converted his fourth Championship point to seal a clinical 6-2, 6-2, *7-6 (7-4) victory.

In June, the Spaniard won the trophy at Roland Garros for his third major tournament title, making him the youngest man with a Grand Slam title on grass, clay and hard courts.

Princess of Wales presents trophies

Djokovic, who is 37, had hoped to win his 8th Wimbledon title to equal Roger Federer's record. It would have earned the Serbian a 25th Grand Slam singles titles, more than any other player in tennis' Open Era history.

Less than five weeks prior to Wimbledon, Djokovic underwent surgery for a tear in his right knee after he was injured during the French Open.

Kate, Britain's Princess of Wales, was in attendance at the Wimbledon men's singles final and presented the runners up and winners trophies to Djokovic and Alcaraz respectively. This is her second public appearance this year while she undergoes chemotherapy for cancer.

