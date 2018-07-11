 Wimbledon 2018: Kevin Anderson holds nerve to beat John Isner in epic semifinal | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 13.07.2018

Sports

Wimbledon 2018: Kevin Anderson holds nerve to beat John Isner in epic semifinal

In 2010, John Isner won the longest match in tennis history at Wimbledon. Eight years on, the American was on the losing side of another epic, as Kevin Anderson reached the final in a match that took 6 hours 36 minutes.

Tennis Wimbledon 2018 Halbfinale John Isner - Kevin Anderson (Reuters/A. Boyers)

In the end, it took something outrageous, innovative and totally unexpected to turn the tide of a semifinal that looked as if it would never end.

With the scores locked at 24-all and the sun dropping in the London sky, Kevin Anderson had a rare lead against serve after an excellent low volley, if only 0-15. Isner must've though he'd levelled the game up when his right-handed South African opponent fell to the turf but Anderson overcame the fatigue, sprung up and kept in the point with a left-handed forehand. The momentum of the moment carried the 2.03 meter player through to a break, before he held serve yet again to wrap things up 7-6(6), 6-7(5), 6-7(9), 6-4, 26-24.

Just over an hour earlier, when Isner took a 17-16 lead after five hours and 39 minutes, Friday's clash set a new mark for the longest semifinal in grand slam history, overtaking Stefan Edberg and Michael Chang's match at the 1992 US Open.

Read more: Kerber seeks redemption against Serena Williams

After the match, and despite his victory, Anderson called for an end to the custom of not having tie breaks in the fifth set of Grand Slams 

"I’ve got so many mixed emotions. All I can say is congratulations to John on such a great tournament. Hopefully he can come back stronger," Anderson told British public broadcaster the BBC. "I really hope this a sign for grand slams to change this format. For us to be out there for that amount of time, I really hope we can address this.

"But at the same time I’m through to the final. I’m definitely going to have to recover as much as I can. It’ll take a long time to process what’s happened today but I’m into the final and that’s a dream come true."

Anderson also acknowledged that this one was still only just over half the length of Isner's incredible 70-68 fifth set win over Nicolas Mahut in the first round of the same tournament in 2010. That clash took 11 hours and 5 minutes over three days and the feat of endurance is marked by the All England Club with a plaque.

The signs that both men would be difficult to break came early and often, with the first three sets all decied by tie breaks but the fourth set saw both men take a service game off the other. But it was Anderson who got the critical second break in game nine to take the set 6-4 and send the match to a decider.

The match became a slugfest, with both men continuing to rain down aces but struggle to make headway in their return games. Despite his history of epic contests Isner looked the more tired of the two men, falling 0-30 several times before Anderson finally took advantage to secure a second career Grand Slam final.

Wimbledon 2018: Angelique Kerber seeking redemption against Serena Williams

Two years ago, Serena Williams beat Angelique Kerber in the Wimbledon final. Since that match, Williams has become a mother and Kerber has had to cope with a severe loss of form. But on Saturday, they meet again. (13.07.2018)  

