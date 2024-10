Michaela Küfner | Nick Connolly | Terry Martin

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has announced €600 million in new military aid for Ukraine. He's meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Berlin, as the Ukrainian president tours European capitals to secure more money and weapons for the war with Russia. In a statement ahead of his meeting with Scholz, Zelenskyy thanked the chancellor for his support.