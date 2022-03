Will war fast-track the energy transition?

Europe has been pushing gas and nuclear as an essential part of the energy transition from carbon-heavy fossil fuels like oil and gas. But since Russia invaded Ukraine, Europe's energy dependence on the former has inspired a sudden push for independence, especially via renewables.

Germany's Finance Minister Christian Lindner, of the pro-business FDP, now calls renewables "freedom energies," while Chancellor Olaf Scholz labels them "crucial for our security."

"The faster we push ahead with the expansion of renewable energies, the better," Scholz said a few days after the invasion.

Yet, at the moment, Germany is reliant on Russia for both oil and at least 32% of its gas. Reliant to the tune $700 million (€640 million) a day, according to some estimates currently doing the rounds.

While also calling for a ban, the Stand with Ukraine coalition, which includes hundreds of organisations worldwide including environmental groups Greenpeace and 350.org, has gone one step further by calling on world governments to end fossil fuel production — and to "manage the transition to a clean and safe renewable energy in a way that is fast and fair."

"Putin has deliberately weaponised fossil gas to increase his existing energy dominance over the European Union," stated the coalition when publishing a letter Friday to "end global fossil fuel addiction. They added that gas and oil were employed by Putin "to fuel terror with escalating violence, underscoring the fossil fuel system's role in driving conflict."

Noting that 40% of Russia's federal budget comes from oil and gas — which also comprise 60% of Russian exports — the coalition calls for "bold steps towards the radical decarbonization of our societies."

The release of a damning IPCC climate report on Monday gave further incentive to bring forward the clean energy transition.

But do we have the means to fast track this expansion?



Diversification or decarbonization?

The question of energy independence remains divided between two camps: should self-sufficiency come from other local or 'friendly' gas or even nuclear sources, meaning diversification; or through more ambitious energy independence achieved via local clean energy supplies such as wind and solar, which is to say decarbonization.

This split was evident in the International Energy Agency's detailed 10-point plan, released on Thursday, to reduce EU reliance on Russian natural gas by next winter.

While the plan focuses partly on decarbonization through great renewable uptake, it also demands greater gas diversification — and proposes temporarily delaying the shutdown of five nuclear reactors in Europe.

"In the short-term, the only real option is to diversify," said David Victor, a professor of innovation and public policy at the School of Global Policy and Strategy at the University of California San Diego.

While he is confident that renewables can be scaled up in the medium term, especially offshore wind, he says political resistance to large-scale wind farms, for instance, will hold back significant expansion in the more immediate future.

"I don't see governments realistically removing those obstacles," he explained, due the considerable public backlash.

But for UK-based climate think tank, Carbon Tracker, the argument that Europe could limit its dependence on Russian gas by diversifying into local 'bridging' fossil fuel sources and importing liquid natural gas, also known as LNG, from the US and elsewhere is neither realistic nor cost-effective.

The initial problem is the long lead time, which can be decades, required to build new gas terminals and mines, meaning immediate price pressures will not be resolved, according to a Carbon Tracker blog post. By contrast, existing solar and wind energy resources can be rapidly scaled up as part of existing decarbonization policies. And it can be done more cost-effectively in line with a precipitous drop in renewable energy prices.

"Renewables are already cheaper investments than existing gas capacity," said Jonathan Sims, senior analyst, power & utilities at Carbon Tracker. And because battery storage costs will also be financially competitive by 2030, variable wind and solar energy production will be less of an issue.

Ketan Joshi, an Oslo-based author and climate science communicator, says we already have "strong knowledge about how to integrate wind and solar into complex, interconnected grid systems," adding that it's "certainly technically and economically viable."

Changing minds and regulations

Like Victor, he cautions that "the roadblocks will be political and social," including getting "communities and regions that host the new technologies" to embrace the transition.

Sims, meanwhile, sees the "numerous barriers" to a more ambitious decarbonization drive as "policy-related" rather than economic or technical.

One stumbling block is very lengthy regulatory approval processes for wind and solar projects — which in Italy, for example, are as long as seven years, according to Sims, leaving the country well short of clean energy capacity required to meet climate goals.

This, he said, can cause governments to prefer single "large-scale new build gas projects" because they are simpler to get approval for than numerous "smaller wind or solar farms."

But several EU member states are looking to relax or simplify planning and regulatory processes to "accelerate low carbon capacity deployment rates," said Sims. The current crisis will likely hasten this loosening.

Double harvest: Solar panels on farms Harvesting electricity — and berries Fabian Karthaus is one of the first farmers in Germany to grow raspberries and blueberries under photovoltaic panels. His solar field near the city of Paderborn in northwestern Germany is 0.4 hectares (about 1 acre), but he would like to expand it to 10. He could then generate enough electricity for around 4,000 households — and provide more berries for supermarkets.

Double harvest: Solar panels on farms Glass panels instead of plastic roofs Up until now, many farmers have grown delicate fruits and vegetables under plastic film. But that lasts only a few years, costs money and produces a lot of plastic waste. This is one reason why ever more farmers in the Netherlands are planting under glass panels, as here in Groenleven. These protect the harvests, last for at least 30 years. And there's additional income from electricity sales.

Double harvest: Solar panels on farms China promotes agrivoltaics China is massively expanding photovoltaics and has also been relying on agricultural photovoltaics (agri-PVs) for several years. This plant in the northern Chinese province of Hebei has an area of more than 10 hectares, with grain growing beneath. The solar modules are manufactured nearby. This also creates jobs and helps fight poverty.

Double harvest: Solar panels on farms Deserts made more fertile Some of the largest solar parks in the world are located in the Chinese Gobi Desert, where there is plenty of space. In some places, crops are grown in the shade of the modules. This helps to stop desertification and allow soils to become arable again.

Double harvest: Solar panels on farms Shade against drought This small solar roof in a field near Santiago in Chile is one of the first agri-PV systems in Latin America. Researchers are using broccoli and cauliflower to test how the system works best. The region is very sunny, and has been suffering from declining rainfall and increasing drought. Initial experience with solar shade in this field has been positive.

Double harvest: Solar panels on farms Water through solar This farmer in Rwanda earns her money with a mobile solar water pump. She pulls her panel to other farmers' fields and irrigates them from nearby water sources for a small fee. Across Africa, there is substantial potential for solar modules in agriculture.

Double harvest: Solar panels on farms Fish farm with solar harvest This novel arrangement is in eastern China, 150 kilometers south of Shanghai. On this lake, solar panels float on pontoons, and beneath that is a fish farm. The panels were positioned to make sure the fish get enough light. The 300 hectares of panels produce electricity for 100,000 households.

Double harvest: Solar panels on farms An alternative perspective Placing solar panels vertically in a field allows them to receive light from both sides. In Germany, such structures can produce as much electricity per module as roof systems. At the same time, these "solar fences" provide wind protection and leave plenty of space for harvesting equipment.

Double harvest: Solar panels on farms Freeing up land Cultivation of corn, wheat and sugarcane for biogas and biofuel account for about 4% of global arable land use. Generating the corresponding energy with solar modules would be much cheaper — and would only need one-tenth of the arable land currently used for that. Author: Gero Rueter



Electric heating to spark the energy transition

In Germany alone, buildings cause around a quarter of greenhouse gas emissions through their fossil-based energy consumption — especially heating.

So to both minimize Russian fossil fuel dependence and mitigate climate change, German environmental think tank the Wuppertal Institute this week released a study, commissioned by Greenpeace, that shows how heating can be completely run on renewable energies by 2035.

The key technology would be electric heat pumps, powered by renewables, that would replace gas and oil systems often fed by Russian fossil fuels.

"A smart strategy focused on increasing efficiency and expanding renewables not only reduces supply risks," said the Institute in a statement. It added that the transition would be "highly economically attractive for households, businesses and public institutions."

For environmental activist and author Bill McKibben, much more of Europe could transition much sooner to heat pumps. "President Biden should immediately invoke the Defense Production Act to get American manufacturers to start producing electric heat pumps in quantity, so we can ship them to Europe where they can be installed in time to dramatically lessen Putin’s power," he wrote this week.

While David Victor insists that in the short-term, diversified gas sources, including imported LNG delivered on floating terminals, will be necessary if the EU is to quickly ween off Russian hydrocarbons, Jonathan Sims suggests that decarbonization can also be aggressively pursued.

Though gas has "played a valuable role" in the initial transition from coal-fired power, this "short-term role must not be prolonged" as it will require extensive investment in large-scale infrastructure that will not provide returns.

Building a power system around "lower cost and lower risk renewables" is an "opportunity to ultimately become self-sufficient with our energy supplies," he said, adding that the approach will hasten progress to net zero emissions targets.

