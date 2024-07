Jack Parrock

07/18/2024 July 18, 2024

EU Comission president Ursula von der Leyen faces a vote in coming hours that will decide if she gets a second term in the position. She is addressing lawmakers in the EU parliament in Strasbourg right now, setting out her programme for the next five-years, ahead of the vote later today. Von der Leyen needs a simple majority of the 720 MEPs to be reconfirmed in office.