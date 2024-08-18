Will UFC finally come to Africa?

A high-profile win for South African fighter Dricus du Plessis against Nigerian-born Israel Adesanya has opened the door for a UFC fight in Africa. The mixed martial arts format has not held a bout on the continent yet.

"Tonight Africa won regardless," said a victorious Dricus du Plessis after submitting Israel Adesanya to retain his middleweight title at UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) 305 in Perth, Australia, on Sunday.

In its 31-year history, UFC has become one of the most popular sporting tickets in town. But the build-up to this contest highlighted a part of the world that has largely been ignored in its rise. Former champion Adesanya left Nigeria at the age of 10 to move to New Zealand but feels he represents both nations. That was questioned by du Plessis, of South Africa, in a fraught buildup.

"Did those belts ever go to Africa?" Du Plessis asked, also referring to fellow fighters and champions Kamaru Usman and Francis Ngannou, who were born in Nigeria and Cameroon but live in the USA and France, respectively.

As is often the case in combat sports, du Plessis and Adesanya were much more conciliatory after the fight.

UFC boss promises African event

"To share this octagon with a legend... this man has done so much for this sport and I'm really sorry it came across that I disrespected he was from Africa, it was never my intention," said du Plessis.



Du Plessis walked out with South African rugby players Eben Etzebeth and Siya Kolisi after South Africa had beaten Australia at rugby in Perth the previous day. And it appears that du Plessis' victory could well open the door for a first fight in Africa.

"If [Du Plessus] can beat Izzy [Adesanya] and bring that belt back to South Africa, obviously we'll do an event there," said UFC President and CEO Dana White in the buildup.

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis lent his support to the idea, tweeting "Let's make it happen" to White before the event and doubling down on his support afterwards.

Like many other sports, UFC reportedly sees Africa as a significant market for expansion, with a growing audience.

A test of African appetite

"There is certainly a determination for it to happen soon. We have seen our fanbase in Africa grow over the years, with South Africa and Nigeria being two of the stand out countries," UFC executive David Shaw said ahead of Sunday's clash. "We're looking forward to delivering an incredible event [in Africa] which will certainly have a significant impact on the region."

Sunday's fight appeared to be a test of the appetite in those two nations, with many MMA observers believing the centering of Africa in the buildup and post match reactions to be a deliberate strategy to raise interest among fans, and potential fans, in the continent.

As well as Australia, which has become a regular home of UFC fights, the organization has also visited Asia, Europe, South America and the Middle East. It looks increasingly like it will be Africa's turn next.