 Will Tsai Ing-wen’s landslide victory force Beijing to rethink its approach to Taiwan? | Asia| An in-depth look at news from across the continent | DW | 12.01.2020

Asia

Will Tsai Ing-wen’s landslide victory force Beijing to rethink its approach to Taiwan?

Beijing has said it will not change course on Taiwan after Tsai's election victory. However, experts think her big win is more than "a slap in the face" for Beijing — it also reflects the failure of policy.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen and Chinese President Xi Jinping

While Taiwan remains in a celebratory mood following a historic victory for the incumbent President Tsai Ing-wen, Beijing issued a solemn warning on Sunday, reiterating that Taiwan remains a part of China.

In a statement released on Sunday, China's Foreign Ministry re-emphasized its position that regardless of any change to Taiwan's domestic situation, there will continue to be one China with Taiwan remaining part of it.

"The universal consensus of the international community adhering to the 'one China' principle will not change," China's Foreign Ministry wrote in the statement.

However, many observers consider Saturday's result as a clear sign that Beijing's Taiwan policy over the last four years has failed to achieve its intended goal of bringing the self-ruled island closer to unification with mainland China.

Tsai, and the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) support Taiwan's independence from Beijing and have rejected the 'one China' principle under which Beijing insists that Taiwan and mainland China are part of the same country, of which only the Communist Party of China is the sole legitimate ruler.

Since Tsai's first victory in 2016, Beijing has been taking a more aggressive stance, by stepping up military maneuvers and isolating Taiwan diplomatically. 

Beijing's pressure backfires?  

Kharis Templeman, program manager of the Taiwan Democracy and Security Project at Stanford University, said the election result is a setback for Beijing.

"Tsai won more votes than she did four years ago, and that can only be viewed in Beijing as a failure of their Taiwan policy," Templeman told DW. "Their disinformation effort and influence operations in this election clearly did not work as intended."

Infografik Taiwan Wahl Sitzverteilung 2020 EN

Other experts said China's hardline policy towards Taiwan not only failed to influence the election on Saturday, but it even convinced more Taiwanese people to come out and vote. According to Taiwan's Central Election Commission, Saturday's voter turnout was nearly at 75%, a historic high.

Yen Wei-Ting, a Taiwanese political scientist teaching at the Franklin and Marshall College in the US, said China's continuous aggression towards Taiwan, and the ongoing Hong Kong protests, helped drive up voter turnout.

"Traditionally, voter turnout among young people is usually pretty low in Taiwan, but because of China and the Hong Kong protests, more young people were determined to vote in yesterday's election," Yen told DW.

China's Taiwan dilemma

During her acceptance speech on Saturday night, President Tsai Ing-Wen emphasized her commitment to maintain a peaceful and stable relationship with Beijing, and said both sides have responsibilities to ensure non-confrontational development across the Taiwan Strait.

"I want to call upon the Beijing authorities to remind them that peace, parity, democracy, and dialogue are the key to positive cross-strait interactions and long-term stable development," Tsai said during her speech. "These four words are also the only path to bringing together and benefiting our two peoples."

Some experts said that the election result means that Beijing will have to adjust its cross-Strait policy, since both economic benefits and economic coercion have failed to have an impact on Taiwan's domestic politics.

Austin Wang, a Taiwanese political science professor at the University of Nevada, said he thinks China's Taiwan policy will become two-fold.

"Beijing will harden its hardline policy and soften its soft-line policy," Wang told DW. "It is very likely that China will initiate more military actions to create direct or indirect conflicts with Taiwan. It may also increase the frequency of cyberattacks on Taiwan, periodically paralyzing the function of the Taiwanese government."

Watch video 01:38

Huge victory for Taiwan's president Tsai Ing-wen

Templeman said even if Beijing adjusts its Taiwan policies, domestic pressure could push Chinese president Xi Jinping to continue his pressure campaign against Taiwan over the next four years."Xi could actually be constrained domestically so he can't afford to look soft on Taiwan," said Templeman.

"Beijing will continue to pursue the policy that alienates Taiwan and squeezes the Tsai administration, while creating more conflicts with the US over Taiwan policy. Xi Jinping will continue to do that not because it's working, but because it is what he needs to do for domestic political reasons."

Taiwan's promise to the world

Apart from reiterating her willingness to maintain stable cross-Strait relationship with Beijing, Tsai also reiterated her commitment to keep working with like-minded countries around the world. Taiwan says it is an example of what a Chinese democracy could look like. 

"The Republic of China is an indispensable member of the international community," Tsai said during her acceptance speech. "We are willing to work together with all countries to take on shared responsibility, take part in shared prosperity, and help maintain regional peace and stability. All countries should consider Taiwan a partner."

Since 2016, Beijing has stepped up its diplomatic isolation of Taiwan. Since Tsai took office, Taipei has lost seven diplomatic partners. Only 15 small countries currently have official diplomatic relations with Taiwan. However, Taiwan maintains informal relations and bilateral partnerships with countries around the world. The United States, for example, is Tapei's most important strategic partner

Kharis Templeman predicts that Tsai will continue to deepen cooperation with the US during her second term.

"Her security and diplomatic team are very good at identifying opportunities to work with the US and other democracies in the region," Templeman said "I wouldn't expect that to change as they will continue to look for [similar opportunities.]”

However, Austin Wang from the University of Nevada said even though Tsai Ing-wen's administration has been actively engaging with like-minded countries around the world, the actual level of engagement depends on how much is the US involved in coordinating these efforts. "For these countries, the level of engagement with Taiwan is decided by how the US can help them balance the pressure from China," said Wang.

  • Chiang Kai-Shek Präsident ROC China (AFP/Getty Images)

    China and Taiwan: Best enemies?

    Recapturing vs. liberation

    After the end of WWII, the Communist Party of China (CPC) under Mao Zedong pursued a fierce battle against his archrival Chiang Kai-shek, chief of the Kuomintang (KMT) party. Chiang lost and took refuge in the island of Taiwan. For some time after that, Taiwan was the center of propaganda from both sides. The CPC wanted to "liberate" Taiwan, while Kuomintang wanted to "recapture the mainland."

  • China 1958 | Massenkundgebung (Imago/Zuma/Keystone)

    China and Taiwan: Best enemies?

    Letters to 'compatriots'

    In the 1950s, the CPC published four "Messages to Chinese compatriots" in Taiwan, which are considered the basis of Beijing's Taiwan policy. In these texts, Beijing warned Taiwan of collaborating with US "imperialists." Military confrontation, particularly artillery attacks, also continued during this time.

  • USA New York - UN Generalversammlung 10. Oktober 1971 (Imago/ZUMA/Keystone)

    China and Taiwan: Best enemies?

    Beijing replaces Taipei in UN bodies

    In 1971, the United Nations General Assembly declared that the People's Republic of China was the sole lawful representative of the country. With this decision, the Republic of China (ROC)/Taiwan was removed from all UN bodies. The frustration of ROC's foreign minister, Chow Shu-kai (right), and his ambassador Liu Chieh is easy to see in this picture.

  • China Deng Xiaoping (picture-alliance/dpa/UPI)

    China and Taiwan: Best enemies?

    New Taiwan policy

    The fifth and last "message" from Beijing to Taiwan was published on January 1, 1979. The mainland, under the leadership of the reformist Deng Xiaoping ended military operations, announced the development of bilateral ties and promised peaceful reunification. However, Beijing's right to represent China internationally was not to be questioned.

  • China USA Gipfeltreffen Jimmy Carter und Deng Xiaoping 1979 (AFP/AFP/Getty Images)

    China and Taiwan: Best enemies?

    'One China' policy

    The new orientation of China's Taiwan policy took place as Washington and Beijing got closer. On January 1, 1979, the US and China resumed diplomatic relations, with Washington under President Jimmy Carter recognizing Beijing as the sole legitimate government of the whole of China. The US embassy in Taiwan was remodeled into an institute for culture.

  • Chiang Ching-Kuo, Ex-Präsident Taiwan (picture-alliance/Everett Collection)

    China and Taiwan: Best enemies?

    'One China, two systems'

    Even before meeting US President Carter, Deng Xiaoping had introduced the principle of "one country, two systems," which allowed Taiwan to maintain its social systems even after reunification. However, Taiwan's President Chiang Ching-Kuo did not immediately fall for it. On the contrary, in 1987 he formulated the principle of "one China for the better system."

  • Taiwan Demonstration in Taiwan für Unabhängigkeit (Getty Images/AFP/S. Yeh)

    China and Taiwan: Best enemies?

    The independence movement

    In 1986, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Taiwan's first opposition party, was founded. At a meeting in 1991, the DPP declared a clause for Taiwan's independence, which stipulated that Taiwan was sovereign and not a part of China.

  • Singapur Treffen Wang Daohan und Koo Chen-Fu (Imago/Xinhua)

    China and Taiwan: Best enemies?

    'Consensus of 1992'

    In unofficial Hong Kong talks in 1992, representatives of Taipei and Beijing reached a political agreement on the nature of their relationship. Both parties agreed that there was only one China. However, they had different views on what "One China" meant. A year later, the chief negotiators Wang (left) and Koo met in Singapore.

  • DW-Interview mit Lee Teng-hui 1999 (Academia Historica Taiwan)

    China and Taiwan: Best enemies?

    Bilateral relations

    In an interview with DW in 1995, the first democratically elected President of Taiwan and the KMT leader Lee Teng-hui said that all relations beyond the straits of Taiwan would be "defined as relations between states; at the very least, as a relationship of a special kind between states." His formulation was very close to being a declaration of independence.

  • Chen Shui-bian Taiwan (picture alliance/AP Photo/Jerome Favre)

    China and Taiwan: Best enemies?

    'A state on every side'

    The DPP won the presidential election for the first time in 2000 with Chen Shui-bian, a Taiwanese-born politician who had no connections to mainland China, calling for "a state on each side." It meant that Taiwan should have nothing to do with China anymore. In 2005, Beijing reacted with the Anti-Secession Law, which allowed the use of military force in the event that Taiwan declared independence.

  • Symbolbild China und Taiwan (Imago/ZumaPress)

    China and Taiwan: Best enemies?

    'One China, different interpretations'

    After losing the elections in 2000, the KMT adopted a changed formulation of the "Consensus of 1992" in the party's statute, which called for "one China, different interpretations." That is why the 1992 Consensus is still debated in Taiwan. The reason: the negotiators of 1992 did not have an official position.

  • China Taiwan Wirtschaftsgesprächen (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Reynolds)

    China and Taiwan: Best enemies?

    CPC meets KMT

    The mainland adopted the "Consensus of 1992" as a political basis for creating a relationship with Taiwan. In the first summit between the two sides since the communists came to power in China, Hu Jintao (right) and Lian Zhan endorsed the "Consensus of 1992" and the "One China" principle.

  • Adrienne Woltersdorf im Interview mit dem taiwanesischen Präsident Ma Ying-jeou (GIO)

    China and Taiwan: Best enemies?

    'The direction is correct'

    After KMT's Ma Ying-Jeou won the 2008 presidential elections, both sides continued to come closer. In an interview with DW in 2009, Ma said: "The straits of Taiwan should be a place of peace and security. We have come a lot closer to this goal. Basically our direction is correct."

  • Taiwan Präsidentin Tsai Ing-wen (ROC)

    China and Taiwan: Best enemies?

    Quo vadis?

    After the elections in 2016, when President Tsai Ing-wen came to power, the independence movement gained a lot of wind. Tsai disputed the existence of the 1992 consensus and described the "attempt of China to interfere in the political and social development of Taiwan" as the "biggest challenge."

    Author: Fang Wan (mg)


Opinion: A slap in the face for Beijing 12.01.2020

The decisive victory of China-critical President Tsai Ing-wen in Taiwan's presidential elections is a loud slap in the face for Beijing. Nevertheless, nothing will change in Beijing's policy towards Taiwan.

