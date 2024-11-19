Will Trump's second presidency end the EU's defense slumber?

PoliticsEuropeWill Trump's second presidency end the EU's defense slumber?To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsEuropeTeri Schultz in Brussels11/19/2024November 19, 2024During Donald Trump's first term in the White House, he criticized Europe's dependence on US military support. As Ukraine marks 1,000 days since Russia's invasion, is the bloc finally ready to tackle its defense needs?https://p.dw.com/p/4n9YUAdvertisement