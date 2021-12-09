 Will the West stand by Ukraine against Putin? | To the Point | DW | 13.12.2021

To the Point

Will the West stand by Ukraine against Putin?

As Russian troops gather on the border with Ukraine, what is Vladimir Putin planning? Could the stand-off trigger full-scale conflict? Guests: Gesine Dornblüth (freelance journalist), Thomas Wiegold (military expert), Roman Goncharenko (DW)

Watch video 26:01
To the Point Deu Eng | Dornblüth Gesine

 

GESINE DORNBLÜTH, journalist and author, an expert on Russia and the post-Soviet world. She points out that: "Putin has already shifted the focus of the debate: It’s not at all a looming war. But a war that’s been going on for nearly eight years."

 

 

To the Point Deu Eng | Thomas Wiegold

 

THOMAS WIEGOLD, military expert and blogger. He says: “Even without actual military action, Putin again demonstrates how he can provoke serious disruption in the NATO alliance.”

 

 

To the Point Deu Eng | Goncharenko Roman

 

ROMAN GONCHARENKO, Ukraine expert from Deutsche Welle’s Eastern Europe desk in Bonn. He argues that: "Russia is not going to start open warfare with Ukraine. At least not any time soon. The West should therefore adopt a hybrid approach and offer Ukraine a real EU perspective.” 
 

