Will the West stand by Ukraine against Putin?

GESINE DORNBLÜTH, journalist and author, an expert on Russia and the post-Soviet world. She points out that: "Putin has already shifted the focus of the debate: It’s not at all a looming war. But a war that’s been going on for nearly eight years."

THOMAS WIEGOLD, military expert and blogger. He says: “Even without actual military action, Putin again demonstrates how he can provoke serious disruption in the NATO alliance.”

ROMAN GONCHARENKO, Ukraine expert from Deutsche Welle’s Eastern Europe desk in Bonn. He argues that: "Russia is not going to start open warfare with Ukraine. At least not any time soon. The West should therefore adopt a hybrid approach and offer Ukraine a real EU perspective.”

