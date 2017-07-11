 Will the Taliban restrict internet access in Afghanistan? | Asia | An in-depth look at news from across the continent | DW | 30.08.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Asia

Will the Taliban restrict internet access in Afghanistan?

The Taliban say that they want to ensure internet access in Afghanistan, but they could face substantial technical and financial challenges to keep it running. Afghans say they fear more surveillance and censorship. 

A woman uses her smartphone on a bench in Kabul

The World Bank estimates 13.5% of Afghans currently have access to the internet

"The Taliban has started to turn the internet on and off in some parts of Kabul," said Habib Khan Totakhil, an Afghan journalist and founder of the Afghan Peace Initiative.

After the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, losing internet access has become a  major worry for Afghans, especially among the middle class. 

"There is concern among journalists and activists that once the Taliban consolidates power, they will also turn off internet connectivity," Totakhil told DW.

Citing local sources, BBC journalist Yalda Hakim tweeted on Sunday that internet and telecom services were disrupted by the Taliban in Panjshir province. 

However, except for a small drop in the few days before and after the Taliban swept into Kabul, overall internet traffic in Afghanistan appears to have remained steady.

Access to social media sites including Twitter and Facebook, as well as messaging apps like WhatsApp, remain unblocked.

Since the internet was introduced to Afghanistan nearly 20 years ago, the World Bank estimates that 13.5% of Afghans currently have internet access. 

Most users live in urban centers and are connected by an infrastructure built largely with foreign aid from the US and the World Bank and investment from foreign companies. 

'Taliban 2.0' goes online 

Many Taliban officials seem to be embracing the internet by joining Twitter and opening communication channels on WhatsApp. A few high-level officials have been photographed wearing Apple Watches.

A report by the Atlantic Council last week said that the Taliban weaponized social media during their campaign to take over Afghanistan. Other observers labeled the resurgence of the militant group as "Taliban 2.0."

But for many, it was a shock that a group known for banning televisions and radios in the late 1990s was now not only allowing Afghans to access technology but also utilizing it themselves.

Kabir Taneja, a fellow with the Strategic Studies program at the Observer Research Foundation in New Delhi, sees the Taliban's internet strategy as part of a broader approach to revamp the group's image in the eyes of the Afghan people and the international community.  

"The Taliban is still known for blowing up the Bamiyan Buddha statues, for public floggings," Taneja told DW.

"The task of changing their image is really massive, so banning something like the internet would just add to that problem," he added.  

  • A US Chinook military helicopter flies above the US embassy in Kabul on August 15, 2021.

    In pictures: The Kabul evacuation mission

    US helicopters evacuate embassy personnel

    As the Taliban entered the capital, a US Chinook military helicopter evacuates American employees from the US Embassy in Kabul on August 15, 2021. Germany has also sent a pair of smaller helicopters to Kabul to assist in evacuation efforts.

  • A man pulls a girl to get inside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan August 16, 2021.

    In pictures: The Kabul evacuation mission

    The struggle to reach Kabul's airport

    Thousands of people rushed to the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on August 16 and the following days with hopes of leaving Afghanistan. Dramatic scenes played out as people tried to access the airport and the relative safety from the Taliban it appeared to offer.

  • Hundreds of people run alongside a U.S. Air Force C-17 transport plane as it moves down a runway of the international airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Aug.16. 2021.

    In pictures: The Kabul evacuation mission

    Desperate to escape the Taliban

    Attempts to flee Afghanistan led hundreds of people to run alongside planes in attempts to climb aboard. The dangerous undertaking led to several deaths as people fell off planes while they were taking off, and human remains were also found in one plane's landing gear wheel well.

  • Taliban fighters on a pick-up truck move around a market area, flocked with local Afghan people at the Kote Sangi area of Kabul on August 17, 2021.

    In pictures: The Kabul evacuation mission

    Two decades later, Taliban back in control

    After battling Afghan and international troops for two decades, the Taliban retook control of Afghanistan with apparent ease after troops from the United States, Germany and other countries began to withdraw. These Taliban fighters patrol a Kabul district market days after taking over the Afghan capital.

  • A group of refugees and military personnel in front of a plane

    In pictures: The Kabul evacuation mission

    Safe — for the time being

    People packed their way into any flights that would bring them out of Afghanistan. The people in this German Air Force transport plane flew to Tashkent, Uzbekistan. Most of the military planes leaving Kabul head to Uzbekistan, Doha or Islamabad where passengers are processed and travel on to other destinations.

  • A Red Cross worker handing out supplies to Afghan refugees

    In pictures: The Kabul evacuation mission

    A helping hand

    Afghan refugees at the Ramstein US Air Base in Germany are in dire need of supplies. The Air Base is providing temporary lodging for thousands of evacuees from Afghanistan as part of Operation Allies Refuge.

  • Burqa-clad Afghan women shop at a market area in Kabul on August 23, 2021.

    In pictures: The Kabul evacuation mission

    Life under Taliban rule

    Burqa-clad Afghan women shop at a market in Kabul on August 23 — days after the Taliban's takeover of the country. The International Organization for Migration issued an urgent appeal for $24 million to help support the more than 5 million people displaced in Afghanistan and living in "extremely precarious" conditions.

  • A U.S. Marine with the Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command (SPMAGTF-CR-CC) escorts a child to his family during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 24, 2021.

    In pictures: The Kabul evacuation mission

    Safe passage

    A US Marine escorts a child to his family during the evacuation operation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on August 24, 2021. US President Joe Biden confirmed the United States will pull out all troops by August 31.

  • People carrying an injured person to a hospital after an attack at Kabul airport

    In pictures: The Kabul evacuation mission

    Thousands will be left behind

    Even as thousands of people continued to gather at Kabul's airport, the US State Department warned Americans against traveling to the airport. Explosions later tore through an area just outside Hamid Karzai International Airport, killing scores of people. The acting US ambassador to Afghanistan said "there undoubtedly will be" some at-risk Afghans unable to leave the country.

  • A family evacuated from Kabul Afghanistan walks through the arrival terminal Dulles International Airport to board a bus that will take them to a refugee processing center on August 25, 2021 in Dulles, Virginia.

    In pictures: The Kabul evacuation mission

    Exhausted from a harrowing escape

    Many of those who managed to flee Afghanistan have reported mixed emotions, saying they feel lucky to have left safely but still despair over the fates of the thousands of people unable to escape from Taliban rule. This family was evacuated from Kabul and is headed to a US refugee processing center.

    Author: Kevin Mertens


Can the Taliban keep the internet running?

Taneja believes that the Taliban's military success in retaking the country and their online media campaign does not mean that they will be able to keep service up and running for the Afghanistan's millions of internet users.  

"It was easy to waltz into Kabul with Kalashnikovs on their shoulders," he said. "But when it comes to running power stations, when it comes to running internet ecosystems, these are things that we have not seen the Taliban be able to do." 

Last week, the Taliban met with officials from the Afghanistan Telecom Regulatory Authority (ATRA), and stated that they will be working together to ensure that internet access remains active. 

This comes only a few months after ATRA reported that the Taliban had destroyed 28 telecommunication towers around the country. 

Two of the largest providers of mobile communications in Afghanistan are Etisalat based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and South Africa's MTN Group. MTN announced last year that it would be leaving the Afghan market. Etisalat has not made any public comments on whether or not they will halt operations.

"Right now it seems like the internet in Afghanistan is running on autopilot," said Doug Malory, the director of internet analysis at Kentik, a company that monitors global networks.  

"It will be a few weeks before we will see if the Taliban have the capacity to keep the internet running, whether the they have the manpower and the equipment to fix any internet outages or even just to keep the power on," he told DW. 

Watch video 03:28

Afghanistan: Was the US military mission worth it?

Afghanistan is connected to the rest of the internet through a series of fiberoptic cables that run north through Tajikistan, west through Pakistan and south through Iran.

The Taliban will have to keep paying for the broadband the country sends through the cables. With their assets in the US frozen, and foreign aid halted, it is unclear whether Taliban will have the resources to keep the information flowing. 

"The companies that are providing international bandwidth to Afghanistan, they are charging by the volume of traffic," said Malory. " And when the bill comes, if they don't pay it, then they're going to cut them off." 

Can the Taliban monitor online activity?

Afghans are also concerned that the militant group will begin monitoring content and traffic.

SensorTower, a site that tracks the top downloads from the Google Play store (the majority of people in Afghanistan use Android phones), shows internet security apps like virtual private networks (VPNs) and secure messaging apps like Telegram are gaining users. 

"A lot of people are changing their handsets as well as their contact numbers," said journalist Totakhil.

"Many are also switching to using [the encrypted messaging app] Signal because they believe that WhatsApp is compromised." 

Facebook, which owns WhatsApp, has taken steps to block the Taliban from using the service, for example, by shutting down a complaints line that the group had set up.

The company also joined Twitter and LinkedIn in making changes to their social media platforms in Afghanistan so that users' digital histories and social connections are better protected.  

Analysts Malory and Taneja believe the Taliban have the technology in place to shut down the country's internet and block certain websites and services to halt opposition to their power. But both noted that it would be difficult for the Taliban to set up an online censorship system based on the ideologies of Sharia law.  

"I'm guessing they don't have the high level of sophistication that it would take to implement something like the 'great firewall' in China," said Malory. 

The Taliban have continued to insist that certain rights to free expression and women's rights will be respected.

But local media has reported that in the southern city of Kandahar over the weekend, the Taliban banned music and women's voices from being played over the radio.

Taneja believes that the internet will also soon be subject to similar bans that will start in the provinces before moving to Kabul. 

"Let's not forget," said Taneja. "This is the Taliban." 

Watch video 02:05

Western countries push to complete Afghan evacuation

DW recommends

The Taliban's broken promise to protect journalists

The Taliban pledged press freedom and "no threats" against journalists in Afghanistan. But intimidation and violence at the hands of their fighters illustrate the group's haste in breaking its promises.  

Opinion: Germany unworthy of Afghans' trust

Germany's military ended efforts to rescue people from Afghanistan, and many German groups' Afghan staff members have been left behind. It's a betrayal that has caused irreparable damage, writes DW's Maissun Melhem.  

Why the US is parking local Afghan support staff in third countries

The US' first local Afghan support staff have arrived in Uganda, where they will be assessed to see if they and their families are eligible for US visas. But it remains unsure if they will ever reach the United States.  

Advertisement