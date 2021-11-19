Will I have to pay for using the DW app?

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Using the app is free. You may have to pay for mobile data usage depending on your contract with your mobile service provider.
Please check with your mobile service provider to learn more about the applicable mobile data rates. You may find a mobile data flat rate is often a good choice if you have regular mobile data requirements. You should also be aware of the app’s offline mode, which allows use of the app even without an Internet connection. More information is available at dw.com/mobile.
If you have further questions, please contact us:
info@dw.com