 Will I have to pay for using the DW app? | Questions and answers for the DW app and mobile content | DW | 19.11.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Mobile

Will I have to pay for using the DW app?

Using the app is free. You may have to pay for mobile data usage depending on your contract with your mobile service provider.

Please check with your mobile service provider to learn more about the applicable mobile data rates. You may find a mobile data flat rate is often a good choice if you have regular mobile data requirements. You should also be aware of the app’s offline mode, which allows use of the app even without an Internet connection. More information is available at dw.com/mobile.

If you have further questions, please contact us:
info@dw.com

default

Online

Information about DW's online services and help with issues related to our website.  

default

Radio

Need help with radio reception? You are in the right place.  

default

TV

Are you looking for more information about DW's television programming? Click here!  

default

Who we are

Do you want to find out more about who we are? Are you looking for press releases or do you want to work for Deutsche Welle?  