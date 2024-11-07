Will Hollywood turn to bland escapism under Trump?

Hollywood and the American art world are still processing Donald Trump's decisive win in US presidential elections and wondering how they should respond.

Back in 2016, when Donald Trump first shocked political pundits and pollsters by beating Hillary Clinton to become POTUS, it sparked a cultural backlash. American artists, a mostly left-leaning bunch, turned their creative tools into weapons of resistance to attack Trump and his worldview.

Alec Baldwin play-acted Trump as POTUS on "Saturday Night Live" and won an Emmy for it. Another Emmy went to "The Handmaid's Tale," a TV adaptation of Margaret Atwood's novel about a dystopian takeover of the US by the Christian far-right, a story that suddenly felt scarily prescient.

There were exhibits of Trump-critical work by female artists with titles like "Uprise / Angry Women" and "One Year of Resistance." Art seemed to feed on as well as fuel the progressive political movements of the time, particularly #MeToo and #BlackLivesMatter.

'The Handmaid’s Tale' was not only a huge hit, the maids' uniform is now a fixture among women rights' protesters Image: Hulu/Courtesy Everett Collection/picture alliance

This time, it may be different.

Trump's victory over Kamala Harris was so clear — a landslide in the electoral college, where he took ever swing state, and he is also set to win the popular vote, the first Republican candidate to do so since George W. Bush in 2004 — that outright condemning him and his supporters feels like condemning the entire concept of American democracy.

Fears of slashed funding and retribution

It also limits your market. Hollywood in particular has been reluctant to make art that could alienate the huge swaths of the country that voted for the once and future president. The film and TV industry, which was battered by COVID, disrupted by strikes and fears annihilation by AI, is unlikely to want to take such a financial risk now.

A taste of things to come? Neo-western drama series 'Yellowstone' has been labeled as soapy and conservative Image: Paramount Network/AP Photo/picture alliance

In his first term, President Trump repeatedly tried to defund federal support for the arts. Both his 2018 and 2021 budgets included proposals (eventually dropped) to slash the budget for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) — in 2021 Trump suggested instead of the $445 million allotted to the CPB, which supports NPR, PBS, and small and mid-sized television stations, Congress should set aside just $30 million — and to entirely scrap the National Endowment for the Arts.

There is also a real fear of retribution. Many in the US media worry Trump will follow through on threats made during the campaign that he would bring the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) under his personal control and revoke the broadcasting licenses for TV networks critical of him.

"This is a man who unabashedly talks about vengeance, and Hollywood has not been kind to him, in his eyes," says Dean Devlin, the producer of blockbusters like "Independence Day," "Godzilla" and "The Patriot." "If he could, I think he would enact his revenge."

Star podcaster Joe Rogan endorsed Trump on the eve of the election and was among the first to cheer his victory Image: Gregory Payan/AP Photo/picture alliance

And just how effective is artist activism in swaying voters? Kamala Harris easily won the backing of the creatives class. Her roster of celebrity backers included Scarlett Johansson and George Clooney, Madonna and Beyoncé, Bruce Springsteen and the irresistible force that is Taylor Swift. Trump's artistic support was decidedly C-list: Hulk Hogan and Jon Voight, Kelsey Grammer and Dennis Quaid, Kid Rock and YouTuber Jake Paul. Trump won anyway.

American audiences, left and right, red and blue, appear to have had enough of political cinema. Ali Abbasi's "The Apprentice," a making-of-Trump biopic about his rise to prominence in the New York real estate scene in the 1970s and 80s, and his tutelage under notorious dirty tricks lawyer Roy Cohn, was a colossal flop.

'The Apprentice' portrays how a young Donald Trump (Sebastian Stan) rose to power through a Faustian deal Image: Scythia Films/Profile Pictures/Tailored Films/Gidden Media/Kinematics/COLLECTION CHRISTOPHEL/picture alliance

Controversial movie becomes box office hit

All this suggests that Hollywood, this time, might go easy on the Trump bashing.

Seeing how large the MAGA audience is, the studios may lean into movies and series that play to that crowd, such as Taylor Sheridan's series "Yellowstone," a neo-Western about tough men on the American frontier, starring Kevin Costner. Or films like "Sound of Freedom," a thriller about child trafficking that was criticized for playing into Trumpist right-wing conspiracy theories, but became a huge hit, earning more than $184 million (€171 million) at the US box office.

Following the success of 'Sound of Freedom,' the film's distributors are now investing in more 'values-based' projects Image: Supplied by LMK/Landmark Media/IMAGO

There are still plenty of creative people fighting the MAGA wave. Posting on Instagram after Tuesday's results were in, actress Jamie Lee Curtis said Trump's victory "means a sure return to a more restrictive, some fear draconian time," but called on Americans to "wake up and fight. Fight for women and our children and their futures and fight against tyranny, one day at a time."

But the strongest inclination for American stars this time around may be simply to turn away from politics and produce more bland, lowest-common denominator entertainment that's less likely to offend.

If Trump's first term as president was marked by a surge in political message movies and social activist series, his second era of Trump could prove more escapist, with creators unwilling to directly criticize him or his politics for fear of alienating (more than) half of the country.

