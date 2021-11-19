Will Germany introduce a vaccine mandate? DW’s Hans Brandt reports

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
The lockdown starts Monday and compulsory vaccines are set to begin in February. Data shows the seven-day incidence rate in the country at around 1,000 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants.
The public broadly supports a vaccine mandate. Some officials are calling for one. But a general COVID-19 vaccine requirement remains a difficult sell in Germany.
As Germany reports another dismaying record in COVID statistics, its hardest-hit states are planning stricter curbs. Among other things, the country's beloved Christmas markets are being canceled one by one.
Hendrik Streeck, one of Germany's top virologists, told DW that the German health minister's bleak warning didn't reflect how the virus travels nor how long the pandemic might last.
© 2021 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version