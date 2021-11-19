 Will Germany introduce a vaccine mandate? DW’s Hans Brandt reports | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 24.11.2021

DW News

Will Germany introduce a vaccine mandate? DW’s Hans Brandt reports

DW Podcast | Science Unscripted

A vaccine mandate for all Austrians 19.11.2021

Stadt Wien im Corona Lockdown Wien, Stephansplatz, Graben 21. 04. 2021 Stephansplatz, Graben, Pestseule, FFP2 Maskenpflicht Copyright Karl Schöndorfer TOPPRESS - 20210421_PD16003

Austria announces COVID lockdown, vaccine mandate 20.11.2021

Austria announces general vaccine mandate 19.11.2021

19.11.2021 Jens Spahn (CDU), geschäftsführender Bundesminister für Gesundheit, gibt eine Pressekonferenz zur Corona-Pandemie.

German Health Minister Spahn: Get vaccinated or get COVID 23.11.2021

Sharp drop in Turkish lira triggers protests 24.11.2021

Eine undatierte grafische Darstellung zeigt die Nasa-Sonde für die Mission «Dart» (Double Asteroid Redirection Test). Die US-Raumfahrtbehörde Nasa will mit der Mission Dart erstmals eine Sonde absichtlich in einen Asteroiden steuern, um dessen Flugbahn zu verändern. (zu dpa: Mission Erdverteidigung: Nasa lässt Test-Sonde in Asteroiden fliegen )

How to prevent an asteroid from destroying Earth 23.11.2021

A view shows the site where at least 45 people were killed when a bus with North Macedonian plates caught fire on a highway, near the village of Bosnek, in Bulgaria, November 23, 2021. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Top stories in 90 seconds 23.11.2021

Taliban shut Kabul's Ariana cinema, leaving cultural void 23.11.2021

Police officers walk along a shopping street after the Austrian government placed roughly two million people who are not fully vaccinated against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on lockdown, in Vienna, Austria, November 15, 2021. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

COVID: Austria announces lockdown and vaccine mandate 19.11.2021

The lockdown starts Monday and compulsory vaccines are set to begin in February. Data shows the seven-day incidence rate in the country at around 1,000 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

November 15, 2021, kathmandu, Nepal: A health worker prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at the Civil hospital..Nepal government has started inoculating the children aged above 17 years and chronically ill people by Pfizer vaccine which was provided by the US government to Nepal through COVAX facility. (Credit Image: © Dipendra Rokka/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire

COVID: Is Germany set to introduce compulsory vaccination? 22.11.2021

The public broadly supports a vaccine mandate. Some officials are calling for one. But a general COVID-19 vaccine requirement remains a difficult sell in Germany.

Absperrungen stehen vor dem Historischen Weihnachtsmarkt auf dem Neumarkt vor der Frauenkirche. Angesichts rasant steigender Corona-Zahlen gelten von diesem Montag an unter anderem in Sachsen und Schleswig-Holstein strengere Regeln zur Bekämpfung der Pandemie. Das besonders betroffene Sachsen schränkt weite Teile des öffentlichen Lebens ein. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

German states mull tougher COVID rules as 4th wave hits hard 23.11.2021

As Germany reports another dismaying record in COVID statistics, its hardest-hit states are planning stricter curbs. Among other things, the country's beloved Christmas markets are being canceled one by one.

BONN, GERMANY - AUGUST 18: German HIV researcher, epidemiologist and clinical trialist professor doctor Hendrik Streeck evaluates a plaque assay at Uniklinikum Bonn university hospital on August 18, 2020 in Bonn, Germany. Streeck is a leading professor for virology and the director of both the Institute of Virology and the Institute for HIV Research at Bonn university hospital. He is also the leader of the COVID-19 Case-Cluster-Study, also known as the Heinsberg study, that examines the course of one of Germany’s first COVID-19 outbreaks in the community of Gangelt. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

German minister's 'vaccinated, recovered or dead' warning is dead wrong, says top virologist 22.11.2021

Hendrik Streeck, one of Germany's top virologists, told DW that the German health minister's bleak warning didn't reflect how the virus travels nor how long the pandemic might last.