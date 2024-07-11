Will Germany end 'supervised drinking' for under-16s?

Germany's health minister is considering an end to "supervised drinking" in bars for minors between the ages of 14 and 16.

The country's laws are among the most relaxed in the world, with 14- to 16-year-olds allowed to drink beer, wine, and wine-like beverages under the supervision of a parent or guardian. The premise is that it is better to teach a responsible approach to alcohol rather than banning it.

However, Lauterbach and other voices say the harm of such an approach outweighs any perceived benefit.

