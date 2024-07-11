  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
NATOUkraineEuro 2024
PoliticsGermany

Will Germany end 'supervised drinking' for under-16s?

July 11, 2024

Germany's health minister is considering an end to "supervised drinking" in bars for minors between the ages of 14 and 16.

https://p.dw.com/p/4i9CF
A glass of sparkling wine on a table with a young person blurred in the background
Germany's approach to drinking at a young age is relaxed compared to most countriesImage: Annette Riedl/dpa/picture alliance

Germany Health Minister Karl Lauterbach is considering an end to the practice of "supervised drinking" for under-16s in bars when accompanied by a responsible adult.

The country's laws are among the most relaxed in the world, with 14- to 16-year-olds allowed to drink beer, wine, and wine-like beverages under the supervision of a parent or guardian. The premise is that it is better to teach a responsible approach to alcohol rather than banning it.

However, Lauterbach and other voices say the harm of such an approach outweighs any perceived benefit.

Germany's risky alcohol consumption

rc/sms (dpa, KNA)