Will Germany end 'supervised drinking' for under-16s?July 11, 2024
Germany Health Minister Karl Lauterbach is considering an end to the practice of "supervised drinking" for under-16s in bars when accompanied by a responsible adult.
The country's laws are among the most relaxed in the world, with 14- to 16-year-olds allowed to drink beer, wine, and wine-like beverages under the supervision of a parent or guardian. The premise is that it is better to teach a responsible approach to alcohol rather than banning it.
However, Lauterbach and other voices say the harm of such an approach outweighs any perceived benefit.
rc/sms (dpa, KNA)