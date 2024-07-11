Will Germany end 'supervised drinking' for under-16s?

Germany's health minister is considering an end to "supervised drinking" in bars for minors between the ages of 14 and 16.

The country's laws are among the most relaxed in the world, with 14- to 16-year-olds allowed to drink beer, wine, and wine-like beverages under the supervision of a parent or guardian. The premise is that it is better to teach a responsible approach to alcohol rather than banning it.

What are politicians saying?

Lauterbach, from the center-left Social Democrats (SPD), and other voices say the harm of such an approach outweighs any perceived benefit.

"From a health policy perspective, there can be no two opinions on this issue. So-called supervised drinking should be prohibited," Lauterbach told the German news network RND.

"The presence of adults does not change the harmfulness of alcohol for children. That is why so-called supervised drinking should be prohibited."

Bavarian Health Minister Judith Gerlach, of the state's conservative Christian Social Union, has also called for an end to the current regulation.

"It makes no sense that young people aged 14 to 16 are allowed to consume alcohol in bars or restaurants if a person with parental responsibility accompanies them," said Gerlach.

Meanwhile, SPD Berlin state senator Ina Czyborra has also called for a change, saying alcohol consumption poses a great risk to physical and mental development.





