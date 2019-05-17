 Will faltering EU growth play a role in the European elections? | Business| Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 21.05.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Business

Will faltering EU growth play a role in the European elections?

Economic growth is still weak and unevenly spread across the 28-nation European Union, while job creation is only just beginning to improve. Will Europe's lackluster economy have an impact on the upcoming elections?

Euro sign

Ahead of elections for the European Parliament this week, Europeans have much to worry about. There's a persistent threat by US President Donald Trump to impose punitive tariffs on EU countries, the ongoing trade dispute between Washington and Beijing, and a series of uncertainties accompanying Britain's exit from the 28-nation bloc.

Moreover, the EU's sovereign debt crisis of 2012 is still casting a long shadow, notably over the 19 states that share the euro. The cocktail of economic woes has held the EU economy down for the past six months, with the bloc's strongest economy, Germany, just avoiding slipping into recession.

With just a few days to go until the elections, the European statistics office, Eurostat, is seeing at least a haze of a silver lining in all the clouds, reporting an acceleration of economic activity. Growth in the first three months of the year came in at 0.5% for the EU, and 0.4% for Germany.

Unemployment rates in the EU

Slowdown still expected for 2019

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier has warned, however, that the improvement over the previous quarter is "no reason not to be alarmed" about the economy. The European Commission shares his view. The EU's executive wing released data earlier this month projecting weakening growth over the course of the year.

Similarly, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and other global economic organizations have forecast a slowdown in Europe amid an expected cooling of the global economy. They argue that the European economy cannot shine when clouds are gathering all around the world. The Commission said, for example, that in the EU, and notably in the eurozone, the slowdown was even more pronounced because the region was "highly dependent on external demand."

Furthermore, sentiment is also being hit by a number of sector- and country-specific factors, the report said. "These include disruptions in the car manufacturing sector, social tensions, policy uncertainty, as well as uncertainty related to Brexit."

Small wonder that growth projections have been cut for almost all big economies across Europe. Germany's export-dependent economy with its large automobile industry is expected to grow only by 0.5% in 2019. Italy is also seen lower at a mere 0.1% due to its government's perceived erratic policies.

France — Europe's second-largest economy — is thought to be faring comparatively better, with projected growth of 1.3%, despite its "yellow vests" protests.

EU economic growth forecast

Poland and Hungary of all

Surprisingly, Poland is seen outpacing all other EU economies with 4.2% growth projected. And this, ironically, against the backdrop of EU disciplinary measures imposed against Warsaw over alleged violations of the bloc's basic democratic principles.

Hungary — whose Prime Minister Victor Orban is also under EU pressure for similar reasons — is also expected to outgrow most EU countries with 3.7%, giving a strong economic tailwind to the populists' European election campaign.  

Read more: Thousands take part in pro-Europe demonstrations ahead of elections

The Commission hopes robust domestic consumption on the back of rising wages and employment will aid the EU's economic prospects. Poland, Hungary and other eastern European states will also continue to benefit from subsidies from Brussels. 

However, while Germany, the Netherlands, Poland and Hungary, will all profit from their strong labor markets, job creation in the EU's southern periphery, notably in Greece, Italy and Spain, will remain precarious. Nevertheless, unemployment will continue to fall, to 7.7% in the euro area and 6.5% in the EU as a whole, including Britain.

Brussels hopes this downward trend will last into 2020, driving eurozone unemployment down to 7.3%, meaning it could fall "below its precrisis level."

Risks remaining after elections

The EU's executive wing, however, isn't turning complacent despite some minor improvements lately. In its recent report, it made abundantly clear that trade disputes, higher tariffs, slower global growth, and even a return of banking sector problems and debt woes are risks that won't go away.

Those downside risks could be made worse by more political uncertainty resulting from the European Parliament elections, the Commission said. "Unsustainable policies… could result in a pullback in private investment," it warned.

  • Participants at the One Europe for All demonstration in Berlin (Getty images/AFP/O. Messinger)

    Europe is for Everyone: Proud Europeans rally head of EU vote

    One Europe for Everyone

    Under the nationwide motto "One Europe for Everyone," people in Berlin marched against nationalism on Sunday. Berlin, which will be the biggest city in the EU after Brexit, is home to large populations of foreign-born individuals. Many come from other EU members, primarily Poland, Italy, France, and Croatia.

  • A participant dressed in a bear suit at the One Europe for Everyone march in Berlin (Getty images/AFP/O. Messinger)

    Europe is for Everyone: Proud Europeans rally head of EU vote

    Thousands in the streets

    Some 3,000 participants had signed up for the Berlin march before it began Sunday morning. Germany elects 96 parliamentarians to send to the European Parliament, the most of any single country in the 751-seat body.

  • A participant in the One Europe for Everyone demonstration surrounded by blue EU flags in Frankfurt a. M. (Getty Images/T. Lohnes)

    Europe is for Everyone: Proud Europeans rally head of EU vote

    Frankfurt for Europe

    Thousands also came out to support the European Union at the seat of the European Central Bank, Frankfurt. Different groups such as environmentalists, political parties, church organizations and women's rights activists took part in the march.

  • People marching near the Cologne Cathedral (DW/R.Staudenmaier)

    Europe is for Everyone: Proud Europeans rally head of EU vote

    45,000 strong in Cologne

    Organizers said some 45,000 participants had joined the One Europe for Everyone march in Cologne. Participants included prominent Social Democrat (SPD) politicians like party leader Andrea Nahles and German Justice Minister Katarina Barley.

  • Marchers in Cologne holding signs and flags (Reuters/T. Schmuelgen)

    Europe is for Everyone: Proud Europeans rally head of EU vote

    Rescue Europe

    "Rescue the European peace project," read several signs at the Cologne rally. Many Europeans are worried that nationalist parties like the far-right Alternative for Germany will use electoral success to promote an anti-Europe agenda like the one Brexit supporters spread in the UK.

  • Demonstrators at a rally in Vienna (picture-alliance/PA/picturedesk/H. P. Oczeret)

    Europe is for Everyone: Proud Europeans rally head of EU vote

    'Strache, you neo-Nazi'

    Thousands of demonstrators in Vienna marched for Europe the day after former-Vice Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache, of the far-right Freedom Party of Austria (FPÖ) resigned in a corruption scandal. The FPÖ, founded by ex-Nazis in 1956, had been in Austria's ruling coalition since October 2017.

  • An Austrian rally participant holds a sign that says Dude, racism is stupid (Reuters/L. Niesner)

    Europe is for Everyone: Proud Europeans rally head of EU vote

    Austrians against racism

    One of the main criticism against the coalition government of the FPÖ and the center-right Austrian People's Party (ÖVP) was a number of measures aimed at curbing non-European immigration. The government also cozied up to numerous far-right parties across Europe, including Fidesz in Hungary and the League in Italy.

  • People on the streets of Warsaw to show support for the EU (Getty Images/AFP/J. Skarzynski)

    Europe is for Everyone: Proud Europeans rally head of EU vote

    Poland in Europe

    Rallies also took place in other EU member states such as Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, and here in Warsaw. In Poland, where a right-wing nationalist party is in power, and is currently in a legal battle with the European Union over controversial judicial reforms.

  • Donald Tusk waves to demonstrators at the Warsaw pro-EU rally

    Europe is for Everyone: Proud Europeans rally head of EU vote

    From EU president to Polish president?

    Current EU Council President Donald Tusk joined the march in his native Poland. A former Polish prime minister, Tusk will end his term as council president in December and is expected to run for the Polish presidency in 2020. Current polls have him and current President Andrzej Duda in a dead heat.


 

DW recommends

Thousands take part in pro-Europe demonstrations ahead of elections

With just a week to go before EU elections, tens of thousands of people took to the streets across Germany in support of Europe. Concerned by the rise of the far-right, marchers hoped to motivate others to vote. (19.05.2019)  

Forward or backward? Decision time in the EU

The elections for the European Parliament at the end of May will decide the EU's future course: A return to nationalism or more integration to increase its global strength? Bernd Riegert reports from Brussels. (19.05.2019)  

EC's Juncker regrets EU silence on Brexit campaign 'lies'

The EU was wrong to stay silent ahead of the 2016 Brexit referendum, Jean-Claude Juncker said as he prepares to step down. Being vocal would have 'destroyed' campaigners' lies. He called for a high turnout in May. (07.05.2019)  

Hungary's Orban rescinds support for Manfred Weber in EU vote

Hungary's leader said he would not support German politician Manfred Weber in the upcoming EU parliamentary elections. Orban said the head of the conservative bloc in the European Parliament had offended Hungarians. (06.05.2019)  

Nationalist and far-right parties rally in Milan ahead of EU vote

AfD leader Jörg Meuthen and France's Marine Le Pen were among those rallying in Italy in support of Matteo Salvini's new alliance of Europe's nationalist parties ahead of the EU elections. Austria's FPÖ stayed away. (18.05.2019)  

Germany lowers 2019 growth forecast to 0.5 percent

The German government is forecasting significantly weaker economic growth this year. The economy minister says the new figures are a "wake up call." (17.04.2019)  

Europe is for Everyone: Proud Europeans rally head of EU vote

People across Germany and Europe took to the streets to support the EU ahead of elections set for May 23-26. EU projections indicate that anti-Europeans could win as much as one third of seats in the European Parliament. (19.05.2019)  

Related content

Belgien Europäische Kommission in Brüssel

Inside Europe: What's at stake in the European Parliament elections 17.05.2019

EU citizens head to the polls May 23-26 for elections to the European Parliament. Around 400 million people are eligible to vote for 751 MEPs who will serve for the next 5 years and help shape Europe's future. There's a lot at stake. But turnout to these elections is traditionally low. Why? Keith Walker puts that question to Ryan Heath, political editor at POLITICO Europe.

Deutschland Europawahl 2019 | AfD-Wahlkampf in Berlin | Eurabien

Inside Europe: The AfD and the European Parliament elections 17.05.2019

One of the biggest challenges facing the EU is the rise of anti-establishment, right wing, EU skeptic parties. An example is Germany's Alternative for Germany or AfD. We head to Berlin where Natalie Carney has more on their election campaign for the European Parliament.

Belgien Fact-checker Maarten Schenk

Inside Europe: European Parliament elections and disinformation 17.05.2019

With just a week to go until European Parliament elections kick off, campaigns and candidates are in their final push to get people out to vote. But so are those dark forces who want to distort the results with disinformation, as Teri Schultz reports from Brussels.

Advertisement
DW Business Sendungslogo

DW Business Europe & America

Google restricts Huawei's access to Android - Bangladesh court extends factory safety monitoring - Razor blade maker looks east  